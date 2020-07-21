Pro Masters Virtual: Join Moneycontrol Pro to learn stress-free trading using Heikin-Ashi charts

Market expert Vishal Kshatriya will deliver a two-part webinar on “Stress Free Trading using Heikin-Ashi charts” on July 24 and 31. The webinars are free for Moneycontrol Pro users. Others can register by paying Rs 299
My journey in the stock markets began in 2005 when I first placed an online order to buy a share. It didn’t go as planned. I didn’t have a beginner’s luck and made a loss.
But I was not to be deterred. Far from it.
I spoke to various experts to understand how they trade. When should one buy a stock? When should one exit? What shares to buy? The answers did not come in a rush as I expected. Everyone was struggling to find answers to these seemingly common, harmless questions.
My next attempt was to seek advice on the stocks I fancied from various sources. Problem was this neither gave me the confidence nor conviction to trade. My stress levels actually shot up while having any open positions.
Soon after I stumbled on this quote by Alexander Elder, author of bestselling book Trading for Living: “To win in the markets, we need to master three essential components of trading: psychology, logical trading system and effective risk management.”
Talk about life-changing advice. Elder’s suggestion completely changed my thinking and approach towards stock market trading.
The goal of a trader, I gathered, should be to manage emotions and take a shot at the best trades. Profits will automatically be taken care of.
Yet, after years of research and trying various trading methods and styles, I realised eliminating human emotion completely is not easy because we deal with real money in markets. But there is a way.
One can base trades on pre-defined rules — rule-based trading. That’s where Heikin-Ashi charts come in.
Heikin-Ashi charts have helped me to develop simple and easy-to-follow objective trading rules. These charts are very simple and visually easy to understand. Due to their simplicity, they calm a nervous mind that is fretting about when to buy and exit from a stock. The Heikin-Ashi trading rules that I diligently follow have improved my trading performance and reduced stress considerably.
I am now looking to highlight the benefits of the Heikin-Ashi charts to members of the stock market community unfamiliar with them.I will launch two-part series of webinars on “Stress Free Trading using Heikin-Ashi charts”. The details are below:
- Series 1 will cover Momentum Trading and Trend following in Stocks on July 24 at 5 pm.
- Series 2 will cover Trading Nifty and Bank Nifty futures on July 31 at 5 pm.
You can register here: www.moneycontrol.com/webinar
If you are a MoneyControl Pro subscriber, it’s free.
If you aren't, pay Rs 299 to participate.

What you will learn from the webinars:
I will share my trading system that has helped me to trade and make money consistently.The topics covered are:
- Understanding Heikin-Ashi Charts.
- Heikin-Ashi trading setups which give insights on trends in stocks.
- Rule-based trading strategy for stocks and Nifty/Bank Nifty. Life will be simpler once you follow these strategies. After my session, you will know exactly when to buy a stock and exit (i.e. book profit or loss).
- Choosing the right stock to trade – the most important aspect of trading which is missed by a majority of traders and investors.
- Portfolio stock – when to exit?
You can register here: www.moneycontrol.com/webinarSee you on July 24 at 5 pm.