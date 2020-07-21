Pro Masters Virtual: Join Moneycontrol Pro to learn stress-free trading using Heikin-Ashi charts

Vishal Kshatriya

My journey in the stock markets began in 2005 when I first placed an online order to buy a share. It didn’t go as planned. I didn’t have a beginner’s luck and made a loss.

But I was not to be deterred. Far from it.

I spoke to various experts to understand how they trade. When should one buy a stock? When should one exit? What shares to buy? The answers did not come in a rush as I expected. Everyone was struggling to find answers to these seemingly common, harmless questions.

My next attempt was to seek advice on the stocks I fancied from various sources. Problem was this neither gave me the confidence nor conviction to trade. My stress levels actually shot up while having any open positions.

Soon after I stumbled on this quote by Alexander Elder, author of bestselling book Trading for Living: “To win in the markets, we need to master three essential components of trading: psychology, logical trading system and effective risk management.”

Talk about life-changing advice. Elder’s suggestion completely changed my thinking and approach towards stock market trading.

The goal of a trader, I gathered, should be to manage emotions and take a shot at the best trades. Profits will automatically be taken care of.

Yet, after years of research and trying various trading methods and styles, I realised eliminating human emotion completely is not easy because we deal with real money in markets. But there is a way.

One can base trades on pre-defined rules — rule-based trading. That’s where Heikin-Ashi charts come in.

Heikin-Ashi charts have helped me to develop simple and easy-to-follow objective trading rules. These charts are very simple and visually easy to understand. Due to their simplicity, they calm a nervous mind that is fretting about when to buy and exit from a stock. The Heikin-Ashi trading rules that I diligently follow have improved my trading performance and reduced stress considerably.

I am now looking to highlight the benefits of the Heikin-Ashi charts to members of the stock market community unfamiliar with them.

- Series 2 will cover Trading Nifty and Bank Nifty futures on July 31 at 5 pm.

I will launch two-part series of webinars on “Stress Free Trading using Heikin-Ashi charts”. The details are below:

You can register here: www.moneycontrol.com/webinar

If you are a MoneyControl Pro subscriber, it’s free.

If you aren’t, pay Rs 299 to participate.

I will share my trading system that has helped me to trade and make money consistently.The topics covered are:- Understanding Heikin-Ashi Charts.- Heikin-Ashi trading setups which give insights on trends in stocks.- Rule-based trading strategy for stocks and Nifty/Bank Nifty. Life will be simpler once you follow these strategies. After my session, you will know exactly when to buy a stock and exit (i.e. book profit or loss).- Choosing the right stock to trade – the most important aspect of trading which is missed by a majority of traders and investors.

- Portfolio stock – when to exit?

See you on July 24 at 5 pm.