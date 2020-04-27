Flexible workspaces by Supreme Spaces embrace smart distancing

The traditional workplaces are changing and managed offices has become the universal term for growth in demand in flexible workspace. With this significant change in the industry, the workplace giant Supreme Spaces enables medium to large enterprises to meet the rapidly growing demand for flexible workspace.

Supreme Spaces is helping companies in creating bespoke, full-service workspaces that are designed to flex and easily scale with their needs. The workspaces are designed to facilitate collaboration and drive productivity. Their flexible terms help companies reduce capex, mitigate risk, and stay financially agile.

Supreme Spaces from Sanali Group has the unique distinction of singular ownership of its properties, which allows them to ensure the highest standards of property management. The integrated approach towards property management enhances the corporate productivity of tenants.

Grade-A offices by Supreme Spaces are the preferred destination for medium to large enterprises. With workspaces designed with space ranging from 15,000 sq ft to 300,000 sq ft, they are ideal for over 100 person company and can go up to over 4,000 person company. Supreme Spaces members have access to amenities such as game zone, gym, valet parking, cafeteria, 24/7 access, Wi-Fi, front desk, events etc.

Also watch: Supreme Spaces managed offices at Sanali Spazio, Madhapur, Hyderabad

In the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak, Supreme Spaces has taken adequate measures and precautions at their Grade-A office spaces. These spaces are redesigned for smart distancing.

The spread of the COVID-19 pandemic is causing companies to completely readjust their operations to stop the spread. Sanali Group has also worked on standard measures to help companies resume work post-lockdown.

Considering this,is taking precautions such as smart distancing, increased sanitisation of common areas including corridors, washrooms and cafeterias, encouraging better hygiene and social distancing norms through properly spaced desks.

People are encouraged to walk clockwise and in lanes around the office by the depiction of arrows on the floor. In these testing times, Supreme Spaces has set simple and clear workable rules for the safety of its tenants.

Furthermore, Supreme Spaces is also offering virtual tours for companies who are looking to move into flexible space through an online listing. The company believes in putting more stringent sanitation and cleaning provisions in addition to limiting the number of people in one space.

Supreme Spaces cares deeply about the safety of its tenants in these times of distress and disease. The growing concerns surrounding the outbreak have ramped up hygiene checks as part of precautionary measures. To combat the spread of the Coronavirus and any infection at their spaces, it has taken the following stringent and precautionary measures such as:- More frequent sanitisation of all high-frequency touchpoints such as escalators, doorknobs, lifts, staircases, and other touchpoints- Temperature check for all visitors or members- Making hand sanitisers accessible throughout the workspaces- Creating and sending out emails to members/clients with tips for prevention from COVID-19- Sensor operated water taps- Sensor operated Soap dispensers- Motion-activated light bulbs- Dusk to dawn lights- Posting signs around the workspace with tips for prevention- Limiting space access- Space closure as and when a situation arises in case of probable chances of spread of COVID-19- Provision of an on-site ambulance in case of emergencies

- Free food arranged for all employees and support staff in these times of crisis

Noor Haq, Chairman of Sanali Group said, “Supreme Spaces is ensuring that its members/visitors would tide through these troubled times. Its pool of in-house critical support groups ensures every support with every service 24/7. We shall even cancel events at its location if it leads to large gatherings that may result in the spread of COVID-19.”

Supreme Spaces have designed its offices with 6’x2’ feet sitting arrangement along with regular 4’x2’ sitting at the option of the tenants. Presently, they have two prime properties in Hyderabad, India - Sanali Spazio adjacent Inorbit Mall, Hitech city, Madhapur and Sanali Infopark, Banjara Hills.