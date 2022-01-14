Polygon's Jayanti Kanani invests in pseudonymous social network Zorro set for launch in Feb 2022

Representative image

Polygon co-founder Jayanti Kanani invests in pseudonymous social network Zorro, which is expected to be launched February 2022.

The company is currently testing the product with a few thousand people before it launches for the wider public next month. In a recent interaction, Jasveer Singh - Co-founder and CEO, Zorro said that the product is ready and will be launched in February for the public.

The company raised $3.2 million in seed round from 16 unicorn founders including Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Ritesh Agarwal, and other investors a month ago. The funds will be used to build a tech team, with strong problem solving skills that can build and scale the product.

“In this new era of web 3.0, pseudonymity is needed globally to enable seamless transactions, socially and commercially. I am glad Team Zorro has focused on this need and is building a world class product. I am happy to back their efforts towards making a customer driven product for the world” said Jayanti Kanani, the founder of Polygon.

“With the experience of Polygon’s founder and the impact they have in the market, we aim to deliver the best product for people around the globe.” said Jasveer Singh - Co-founder and CEO, Zorro.

Zorro, an early stage startup, is platform where people can interact and share the thoughts in a pseudonymous manner. It is co-founded by Jasveer Singh, Abhishek Asthana and Deepak Kumar. Singh has built startups earlier while Asthana, popularly known as GabbbarSingh on the internet holds a decade of experience building brands & businesses. Kumar who is the CTO has earlier worked with Inshorts, Paralleldots and BlackBeltHelp.