MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Finity
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Special webinar on Highlights of global investing in 2021 and what lies ahead' at 2 pm on 21st January, 2022. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Polygon's Jayanti Kanani invests in pseudonymous social network Zorro set for launch in Feb 2022

The company raised $3.2 million in seed round from 16 unicorn founders including Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Ritesh Agarwal, and other investors a month ago. The funds will be used to build a tech team, with strong problem solving skills that can build and scale the product.

Swathi Moorthy
January 14, 2022 / 11:58 AM IST
Representative image

Representative image

Polygon co-founder Jayanti Kanani invests in pseudonymous social network Zorro, which is expected to be launched February 2022.

The company is currently testing the product with a few thousand people before it launches for the wider public next month. In a recent interaction, Jasveer Singh - Co-founder and CEO, Zorro said that the product is ready and will be launched in February for the public.

The company raised $3.2 million in seed round from 16 unicorn founders including Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Ritesh Agarwal, and other investors a month ago. The funds will be used to build a tech team, with strong problem solving skills that can build and scale the product.

“In this new era of web 3.0, pseudonymity is needed globally to enable seamless transactions, socially and commercially. I am glad Team Zorro has focused on this need and is building a world class product. I am happy to back their efforts towards making a customer driven product for the world” said Jayanti Kanani, the founder of Polygon.

“With the experience of Polygon’s founder and the impact they have in the market, we aim to deliver the best product for people around the globe.” said Jasveer Singh - Co-founder and CEO, Zorro.

Close

Related stories

Zorro, an early stage startup, is platform where people can interact and share the thoughts in a pseudonymous manner. It is co-founded by Jasveer Singh, Abhishek Asthana and Deepak Kumar. Singh has built startups earlier while Asthana, popularly known as GabbbarSingh on the internet holds a decade of experience building brands & businesses. Kumar who is the CTO has earlier worked with Inshorts, Paralleldots and BlackBeltHelp.
Swathi Moorthy
Tags: #pseudonymou social network #social network #Startup Funding #Zorro
first published: Jan 14, 2022 11:58 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | How should you select ELSS mutual fund for tax-saving?

Simply Save | How should you select ELSS mutual fund for tax-saving?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.