PNB fraud case: ED attaches 4 wind power plants owned by Nirav Modi in Rajasthan

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached four wind power plants, owned by Nirav Modi, in Rajasthan with a total capacity of 9.6 megawatt (MW) in connection to the Rs 13,000-crore Punjab National Bank fraud.

The plants earn up to Rs 5 crore a year due to share purchase agreement with Rajasthan's state electricity board, sources told Moneycontrol.

These wind power plants have been operational since 2014-15.

In March 2018, the ED had attached another solar power plant owned by Nirav Modi in Maharashtra. The central probe agency had provisionally attached a 5.24 MW solar power plant spread over 135 acres in Karjat in Ahmednagar district worth Rs 60 crore.

In May, the CBI and the ED had registered two FIRs each to probe the case. Both Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi are said to have left the country before criminal cases were lodged against them.