    PM Gati Shakti entails geospatial mapping of everything: Piyush Goyal

    Piyush Goyal said, "One of the examples is that we are now able to remove the scenario of projects becoming stalled owing to the crossing of forest and train lines."

    March 26, 2022 / 12:14 PM IST
    Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal

    PM Gati Shakti, according to Piyush Goyal, entails the geospatial mapping of everything in the country, as well as different levels of maps, resulting in integrated planning that saves time and money.

    While addressing at the Forbes India Leadership Awards 2021-22 on March 25, Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal remarked that, thanks to the government's efforts, India had gone from being a "fragile economy" to a "trusted economy" throughout the world, ANI reported.

    "The government has succeeded in restoring India's place at the centre of the global economy and establishing it as a trusted partner of economies throughout the world," said Goyal.

    India has also lost two years as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak, according to Piyush Goyal.

    The Union Minister stated that it is time for the services and manufacturing sectors to vie for first place, and that India's services and merchandise trade will surpass a trillion dollars.

    India will also establish seven textile parks, according to Piyush Goyal, in order to transform the country's textile sector into a manufacturing and export hub.

    "Each one of our programmes is with the singular purpose of leveraging our strengths, becoming a global player, expanding our sphere of influence in geopolitics and trade and business," the minister said.
