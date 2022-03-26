India is a trusted economy across the world now: Piyush Goyal

Union Minister for Commerce & Industry Piyush Goyal, while speaking at the Forbes India Leadership Awards 2021-22 on March 25, said India - from being a fragile economy - had become a “trusted economy” across the world, thanks to the efforts of the government.

"The government has succeeded in restoring India's place at the centre of the global economy and establishing it as a trusted partner of economies throughout the world," said Piyush Goyal.

Piyush Goyal also stated that due to the Covid epidemic, India has lost two precious years.

The Union Minister mentioned that it is time for the services and manufacturing sectors to compete for the top spot, expects India's services and merchandise trade will exceed a trillion dollars.

Piyush Goyal also said India will build seven textile parks in order to turn the country's textile sector into a manufacturing and export hub.

"7 textile parks will be strategically located with all facilities in one place," said the Union Minister.

'Will conclude FTAs with UAE, UK, Australia & Canada'

Speaking at the event about the free trade agreements (FTAs) with various countries, the Union Minister said India is looking to conclude the FTAs with UAE, UK, Australia & Canada, talks for which are being held and are in various stages of progress.

'India has crossed $400 billion in exports for the first time'

The fact that India has surpassed the $400-billion mark in goods exports for the first time in our history, is a credit to our collaborative work, said the Union Minister.

"A lot of business-focused initiatives like Startup India, digital initiatives, DBT, efforts to demystify laws coupled with central government's commitment for Rs. 7.5 lakh crore investment will give a big boost to employment and economy," Goyal said.

"Government and exporters have had a 24x7 connect to facilitate exports," he added.

He went on to say that these initiatives will help to boost demand and, as a result, private sector investment. The Union Minister also said India is negotiating from a position of strength today.

“We can discuss with developed countries too from a position of strength,” he said.

'First time, effort is being made to have a National Single Window'

Piyush Goyal - praising the National Single Window System - said it aimed to speed up clearances.

"We want to lower industry compliance burdens and eliminate pain points in laws," he said.

Goyal asked the audience, "Can we as a nation have 3 crore families without access to power in their homes?"

'Jal Jeevan Mission will ensure every home will have tap water'

He also asked, "How can we as a society accept that millions of homes will be without water so many years after independence?"

And, then he went on to say that the Jal Jeevan Mission will ensure that every home in the country has access to tapped water in the near future, empowering people in a variety of ways.

Goyal noted that social activities that better the lives of less fortunate elements of society, such as providing basic things like bathrooms to offer people a life of dignity, cooking gas, and entitlements to health care for the poor, were crucial.

Stressing that good governance makes for good politics, the Minister said, "UP is the best example of good governance."

Piyush Goyal also said PM Gati Shakti comprises the geospatial mapping of everything in the country, different layers of maps, leading to integrated planning, with greater time and cost efficiency.

Piyush Goyal said, "One of the examples is that we are now able to remove the scenario of projects becoming stalled owing to the crossing of forest and train lines."