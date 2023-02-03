English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessPersonal Finance

    What Budget 2023 has for individual taxpayers

    There are trade-offs in switching from the current income tax regime to the new one that offers fresh rebates, but the utility depends on the salary bracket, and the system has moved from an opt-in one to opt-out.

    Homi Mistry & Mousami Nagarsenkar
    February 03, 2023 / 05:19 PM IST
    The simplified tax regime (STR) gave an option to individuals and HUFs to pay taxes at reduced rates, at the cost of letting go of certain exemptions and deductions otherwise available under the old tax regime, including the standard deduction to salaried taxpayers.

    The simplified tax regime (STR) gave an option to individuals and HUFs to pay taxes at reduced rates, at the cost of letting go of certain exemptions and deductions otherwise available under the old tax regime, including the standard deduction to salaried taxpayers.

    Budget 2023 aimed at bringing sustainable growth, infrastructure investment and a focus on research and development spending. However, the most awaited part of the budget was (as it has always been!) the personal tax proposals. Here are some of the key personal tax proposals and their implications for a salaried taxpayer.

    Rejig in the simplified tax regime


    After the tepid response to the new simplified tax regime over the last two years, in a bid to make it more attractive and widen its coverage, the finance minister has made the following changes in the regime:


    • Standard deduction allowed

    The simplified tax regime (STR) gave an option to individuals and HUFs to pay taxes at reduced rates, at the cost of letting go of certain exemptions and deductions otherwise available under the old tax regime, including the standard deduction to salaried taxpayers. It is now proposed to allow taxpayers to claim the standard deduction of up to Rs 50,000 from their salary income and Rs 15,000 from family pension under the STR as well, though certain other deductions and exemptions will continue to be unavailable under the STR.


    Also read: New income tax slabs, hike in rebate: 5 big personal income tax changes in Budget 2023


    • Reduction of tax slabs

    The budget has proposed to change the tax structure in the STR by reducing the number of slabs from six to five and increasing the basic tax exemption threshold from Rs 2.5 lakh to Rs 3 lakh. Here are the comparative tax rates under the existing and proposed STR as well as the old tax regime: