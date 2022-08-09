English
    These ULIP mid-cap funds gave up to 20% annualised return over the last 10 years. Do you own any?

    Like mutual fund schemes, ULIP mid-cap funds offered by insurance companies have paid off, if you held on to them for the long term

    Dhuraivel Gunasekaran
    August 09, 2022 / 10:29 AM IST

    Though they are criticised for their high charges and low transparency, Unit-Linked Insurance Plans (ULIPs) offered by life insurance companies have been among investment destinations for long-term investors. Like mutual fund schemes, ULIP mid-cap funds offered by insurance companies have paid off, if you held on to them for the long term. Currently, there are 20 ULIP mid-cap funds managing a corpus of about Rs 45,000 crore. Here is the list of ULIP mid-cap funds compiled from Morningstar India, which delivered a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of up to 20 percent over the last 10 years. However, many of them underperformed the Nifty Midcap 100 – TRI that clocked 16.6 percent during the period. Meanwhile, mid-cap funds offered by mutual funds delivered an average return of 18.6 percent during the period. Only ULIP funds offered for individuals were considered for the study. Group, pension and health ULIP funds were excluded. Returns were as of August 5, 2022. Portfolio data were as of July 2022. Source: Morningstar India.

    ULIP fund name: Tata AIA Life - Whole Life Mid-Cap Equity Fund 10-year return (CAGR): 20% Fund manager: Rajeev Tewari Top 5 stocks: Cholamandalam Investment and Finance, Federal Bank, AIA Engineering, AU Small Finance Bank, Ashok Leyland. ULIP fund name: Tata AIA Life - Whole Life Mid-Cap Equity Fund
    10-year return (CAGR): 20%
    Fund manager: Rajeev Tewari
    Top 5 stocks: Cholamandalam Investment and Finance, Federal Bank, AIA Engineering, AU Small Finance Bank, Ashok Leyland.

    ULIP fund name: Aditya Birla Sun Life - Individual Multiplier Fund 10-year return (CAGR): 17.3% Fund manager: Bhaumik Bhatia Top 5 stocks: Tata Power, Ashok Leyland, Federal Bank, Bharat Electronics, MTAR Tech. ULIP fund name: Aditya Birla Sun Life - Individual Multiplier Fund
    10-year return (CAGR): 17.3%
    Fund manager: Bhaumik Bhatia
    Top 5 stocks: Tata Power, Ashok Leyland, Federal Bank, Bharat Electronics, MTAR Tech.

    ULIP fund name: Reliance Life Midcap Fund 2 10-year return (CAGR): 17% Fund manager: Biswarup Mohapatra Top 5 stocks: Tata Power, Bharat Electronics, Voltas, Ashok Leyland, Trent. ULIP fund name: Reliance Life Midcap Fund 2
    10-year return (CAGR): 17%
    Fund manager: Biswarup Mohapatra
    Top 5 stocks: Tata Power, Bharat Electronics, Voltas, Ashok Leyland, Trent.

    ULIP fund name: Reliance Life Midcap Fund 1 10-year return (CAGR): 16.6% Fund manager: Deepak Gupta Top 5 stocks: Tata Power, Bharat Electronics, Voltas, Trent, Ashok Leyland. ULIP fund name: Reliance Life Midcap Fund 1
    10-year return (CAGR): 16.6%
    Fund manager: Deepak Gupta
    Top 5 stocks: Tata Power, Bharat Electronics, Voltas, Trent, Ashok Leyland.

    ULIP fund name: Max Life High Growth Fund 10-year return (CAGR): 16.3% Fund managers: Saurabh Kataria, Naresh Kumar and Rohit Tandon Top 5 stocks: Bharat Electronics, Ashok Leyland, SRF, Fortis Healthcare, Laurus Lab. ULIP fund name: Max Life High Growth Fund
    10-year return (CAGR): 16.3%
    Fund managers: Saurabh Kataria, Naresh Kumar and Rohit Tandon
    Top 5 stocks: Bharat Electronics, Ashok Leyland, SRF, Fortis Healthcare, Laurus Lab.

    ULIP fund name: Bajaj Allianz Life - Accelerator Mid Cap Fund II 10-year return (CAGR): 16% Fund managers: Sampath Reddy and Reshma Banda Top 5 stocks: Bharat Forge, HDFC Ltd, Voltas, Ramco Cement, BASF India. ULIP fund name: Bajaj Allianz Life - Accelerator Mid Cap Fund II
    10-year return (CAGR): 16%
    Fund managers: Sampath Reddy and Reshma Banda
    Top 5 stocks: Bharat Forge, HDFC Ltd, Voltas, Ramco Cement, BASF India.

    ULIP fund name: HDFC Life - Opportunities Wealth Builder Fund
    10-year return (CAGR): 15.6%
    Fund manager: Nishit Dholakia
    Top 5 stocks: AU Small Finance Bank, Page Industries, Mphasis, Tata Power, Voltas.

    ULIP fund name: Bajaj Allianz Life - Accelerator Mid Cap Fund 10-year return (CAGR): 15.4% Fund manager: Sampath Reddy and Reshma Banda Top 5 stocks: ABB India, Indian Hotels Co, Varun Beverages, Shriram Transport Finance, Persistent Systems. ULIP fund name: Bajaj Allianz Life - Accelerator Mid Cap Fund
    10-year return (CAGR): 15.4%
    Fund manager: Sampath Reddy and Reshma Banda
    Top 5 stocks: ABB India, Indian Hotels Co, Varun Beverages, Shriram Transport Finance, Persistent Systems.

    ULIP fund name: HDFC Life - Mid Cap Life Fund
    10-year return (CAGR): 15%
    Fund manager: Priyank Singhal
    Top 5 stocks: Bajaj Holdings and Investments, Tata Power, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals, M&M Financial Services, Alkem Lab.
    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips of experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

     
    Dhuraivel Gunasekaran
    Tags: #investing #midcap stocks #mutual fund #Slideshow #ULIP #ULIP mid-cap funds #Unit Linked Insurance Plans
    first published: Aug 9, 2022 09:45 am
