SBI is looking to recruit specialist cadre officers; here's how you can apply

Eligible and interested candidates are required to submit their application forms online at https://bank.sbi/web/careers on or before October 8.
India's largest lender the State Bank of India (SBI) has notified job openings for various positions, including vacancies for specialist cadre officers.
Eligible and interested candidates are required to submit their application forms online at https://bank.sbi/web/careers on or before October 8. The selection process will be based on interview and relevant work experience, and there will be no written exam.The bank tweeted via its official handle, "The best chapter in your career is about to begin. SBI is hiring for multiple positions."
— State Bank of India (@TheOfficialSBI) September 28, 2020
Here is a list of posts available to interested candidates:
Deputy Manager Security: 28 posts
Manager (Retail Products): 5 posts
Data Trainer: 1 post
Data Translator: 1 post
Senior Consultant Analyst: 1 post
Assistant General Manager (Enterprise & Technology Architecture): 1 post
Data Protection Officer: 1 post
Deputy Manager (Data Scientist): 11 posts
Manager (Data Scientist): 11 posts
Deputy Manager (System Officer): 5 posts
Risk Specialist- Sector (Scale-III): 5 posts
Risk Specialist- Sector (Scale-II): 5 posts
Portfolio Management Specialist (Scale-II): 3 posts
Risk Specialist- Credit (Scale-III): 2 posts
Risk Specialist- Credit (Scale-II): 2 posts
Risk Specialist- Enterprise (Scale-II): 1 post
Risk Specialist- IND AS (Scale-III): 4 posts
While selection to all the posts will be on regular basis, selection to Data Protection Officer will be on contract basis.
Steps to follow while applying for these posts:
- Visit the official SBI website
- Click on the 'Careers' tab at the bottom of the page. https://bank.sbi/web/careers
- Click on the relevant advertisement link, under the latest announcement section.
- Click on 'apply online'.
- Click on 'New Registration'.
- If you have already registered, then click on 'Login'.
- Fill in the form. Pay the application fee.
- On successful completion of the transaction, e-receipt and application form, bearing the date of submission by the candidate, will be generated which should be printed and retained by the candidate.
Documents required for application:
- Resume
- ID proof
- Age proof
- Educational qualification
- Experience details