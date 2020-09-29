SBI is looking to recruit specialist cadre officers; here's how you can apply

India's largest lender the State Bank of India (SBI) has notified job openings for various positions, including vacancies for specialist cadre officers.

Eligible and interested candidates are required to submit their application forms online at https://bank.sbi/web/careers on or before October 8. The selection process will be based on interview and relevant work experience, and there will be no written exam.



The best chapter in your career is about to begin. SBI is hiring for multiple positions.

To apply, visit: https://t.co/TrhGH8gIpp#JoinSBIFamily#SBI#StateBankOfIndiapic.twitter.com/ajudxItTSU

— State Bank of India (@TheOfficialSBI) September 28, 2020

The bank tweeted via its official handle, "The best chapter in your career is about to begin. SBI is hiring for multiple positions."

Here is a list of posts available to interested candidates:

Deputy Manager Security: 28 posts

Manager (Retail Products): 5 posts

Data Trainer: 1 post

Data Translator: 1 post

Senior Consultant Analyst: 1 post

Assistant General Manager (Enterprise & Technology Architecture): 1 post

Data Protection Officer: 1 post

Deputy Manager (Data Scientist): 11 posts

Manager (Data Scientist): 11 posts

Deputy Manager (System Officer): 5 posts

Risk Specialist- Sector (Scale-III): 5 posts

Risk Specialist- Sector (Scale-II): 5 posts

Portfolio Management Specialist (Scale-II): 3 posts

Risk Specialist- Credit (Scale-III): 2 posts

Risk Specialist- Credit (Scale-II): 2 posts

Risk Specialist- Enterprise (Scale-II): 1 post

Risk Specialist- IND AS (Scale-III): 4 posts

While selection to all the posts will be on regular basis, selection to Data Protection Officer will be on contract basis.

Steps to follow while applying for these posts:

- Visit the official SBI website

- Click on the 'Careers' tab at the bottom of the page. https://bank.sbi/web/careers

- Click on the relevant advertisement link, under the latest announcement section.

- Click on 'apply online'.

- Click on 'New Registration'.

- If you have already registered, then click on 'Login'.

- Fill in the form. Pay the application fee.

- On successful completion of the transaction, e-receipt and application form, bearing the date of submission by the candidate, will be generated which should be printed and retained by the candidate.

Documents required for application:

- Resume

- ID proof

- Age proof

- Educational qualification

- Experience details