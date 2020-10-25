172@29@17@241!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|personal-finance|itr-filing-due-date-for-ay20-21-extended-here-are-key-dates-to-keep-in-mind-6010591.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Watch experts decode 'The rise of ESG investing' on October 29 at 4pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessPersonal Finance
Last Updated : Oct 25, 2020 12:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

ITR filing due date for AY20-21 extended; here are key dates to keep in mind

Here's a quick look look at the key ITR filing due dates for AY20 - 21or income tax return due dates

Moneycontrol News

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has extended the income tax returns filing due date for FY20 or the ITR filing date for AY20-21 (the assessment year 2020-21) to December 31, 2020.

For those who are required to get their ITR audited, the deadline for the procedure has been extended to January 31, 2021, from October 31, 2020.

"The due date for furnishing of Income Tax Returns For The Other Taxpayers (for whom the due date (i.e.before the extension by the said notification) as per the Act was 31st July, 2020) has been extended to 31st December, 2020)," CBDT said in a statement.

Close
Here are key dates to keep in mind:
Nature of complianceAssessment yearOriginal dateLast extended New due date
Belated return of income2019-2031-03-202030-09-202030-11-2020
Revised return of income2019-2031-03-202030-09-202030-11-2020
Return of income (in case of TP audit)2020-2130-11-2020-31-01-2021
Return of income (Company Assesssee)2020-2131-10-202030-11-202031--01-2021
Return of income (Where audit's mandatory)2020-2131-10-202030-11-202031--01-2021
Return of income (in case of a partner in a firm whose audit is mandatory)2020-2131-10-202030-11-202031--01-2021
Return of income (in any other case)2020-2131-07-202030-11-202031--12-2020
Filing of tax audit report and all other reports2020-2130-09-202031-10-202031--12-2020
Source: Income tax department
First Published on Oct 25, 2020 12:35 pm

tags #Economy #Income Tax #India #personal finance

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.