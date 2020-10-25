ITR filing due date for AY20-21 extended; here are key dates to keep in mind

Here's a quick look look at the key ITR filing due dates for AY20 - 21or income tax return due dates
The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has extended the income tax returns filing due date for FY20 or the ITR filing date for AY20-21 (the assessment year 2020-21) to December 31, 2020.
For those who are required to get their ITR audited, the deadline for the procedure has been extended to January 31, 2021, from October 31, 2020.
"The due date for furnishing of Income Tax Returns For The Other Taxpayers (for whom the due date (i.e.before the extension by the said notification) as per the Act was 31st July, 2020) has been extended to 31st December, 2020)," CBDT said in a statement.
|Nature of compliance
|Assessment year
|Original date
|Last extended
|New due date
|Belated return of income
|2019-20
|31-03-2020
|30-09-2020
|30-11-2020
|Revised return of income
|2019-20
|31-03-2020
|30-09-2020
|30-11-2020
|Return of income (in case of TP audit)
|2020-21
|30-11-2020
|-
|31-01-2021
|Return of income (Company Assesssee)
|2020-21
|31-10-2020
|30-11-2020
|31--01-2021
|Return of income (Where audit's mandatory)
|2020-21
|31-10-2020
|30-11-2020
|31--01-2021
|Return of income (in case of a partner in a firm whose audit is mandatory)
|2020-21
|31-10-2020
|30-11-2020
|31--01-2021
|Return of income (in any other case)
|2020-21
|31-07-2020
|30-11-2020
|31--12-2020
|Filing of tax audit report and all other reports
|2020-21
|30-09-2020
|31-10-2020
|31--12-2020