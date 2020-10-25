ITR filing due date for AY20-21 extended; here are key dates to keep in mind

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has extended the income tax returns filing due date for FY20 or the ITR filing date for AY20-21 (the assessment year 2020-21) to December 31, 2020.

For those who are required to get their ITR audited, the deadline for the procedure has been extended to January 31, 2021, from October 31, 2020.

"The due date for furnishing of Income Tax Returns For The Other Taxpayers (for whom the due date (i.e.before the extension by the said notification) as per the Act was 31st July, 2020) has been extended to 31st December, 2020)," CBDT said in a statement.