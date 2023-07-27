Income-Tax Filing: What is AIS and how it helps in filing returns

The Annual Information Statement is a consolidated statement that the Income Tax Department provides to taxpayers.

The Annual Information Statement (AIS), a comprehensive document detailing your financial transactions, has become indispensable for taxpayers in India.

This guide will provide you with a detailed understanding of AIS, its importance, and how you can use it to streamline your tax planning process.

What is the Annual Information Statement (AIS)?

The Annual Information Statement is a consolidated statement that the Income Tax Department provides to taxpayers. It contains information about high-value transactions that you have conducted through the financial year.

The AIS is essentially an upgraded version of Form 26AS and is designed to provide more comprehensive information about your financial transactions.

Why is the AIS important?

The AIS is a critical document because it provides taxpayers a complete overview of their financial transactions during a financial year. It helps in identifying discrepancies in income or deductions, allowing taxpayers to rectify them before filing their income tax returns.

The AIS also helps prevent tax evasion by providing the Income Tax Department detailed information about high-value transactions. Additionally, the AIS can be used to track your capital gains and losses, which can be helpful for taxpayers planning to sell investments.

What information does the AIS include?

The AIS includes a wide range of financial information such as:

> Tax deducted at source (TDS)

> Tax collected at source (TCS)

> Specified financial transactions (SFT)

> Payment of taxes

> Demands and refunds

> Pending and completed proceedings

Such comprehensive information helps taxpayers to cross-verify their income and tax payments, ensuring accurate tax filings. The information is also available on the e-filing portal of the Income Tax Department, so taxpayers can view it online, rather than download the AIS document.

How to access your AIS

Accessing your AIS is a straightforward process. You can download it from the e-filing portal of the Income Tax Department. Once you log in to the portal using your credentials, you can find the AIS under the 'Services' tab.

The AIS is usually updated quarterly, but it can be revised more frequently if there are significant changes in your financial transactions.

How AIS improves tax compliance

The AIS plays a significant role in improving tax compliance. By providing detailed information about high-value transactions, it discourages tax evasion and encourages taxpayers to report their income accurately.

The AIS helps the Income Tax Department to identify discrepancies in tax payments, thereby ensuring a more efficient tax collection process.

AIS and tax planning

The AIS is a valuable tool for tax planning. By providing a comprehensive overview of your financial transactions, it allows you to understand your tax liability better and plan your taxes accordingly.

You can use the information in the AIS to identify potential tax-saving opportunities and make informed decisions about your investments.

In conclusion, the AIS is a powerful tool for taxpayers. It not only provides a comprehensive overview of your financial transactions but also helps in ensuring accurate tax filing and efficient tax planning.

By understanding and utilising the AIS effectively, you can streamline your tax planning process and ensure compliance with the tax laws.