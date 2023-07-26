How to pay income tax using the IT portal

A new portal has been designed to make paying tax even more straightforward.

The last date to file income tax returns is a few days away: July 31. With the advance of technology, the process has been simplified and can now be done online. Now, a new portal has been designed to make paying taxes even more straightforward. This article will take you through the steps to pay income tax using the new portal.

Understanding the new portal

Before we delve into the process, it's crucial to understand the new portal. The government has revamped the income tax e-filing portal with a host of new features aimed at making tax-paying more user-friendly. The portal, which is mobile-friendly, has a call centre for taxpayer assistance, detailed FAQs, user manuals, videos, and chatbot/live agent services.

The portal is designed to provide a seamless and intuitive user experience, with a focus on ease of navigation. It offers a single dashboard that displays all interactions and uploads or pending actions, making it easier for taxpayers to track their tax-related activities.

Step-by-step guide to paying your income tax

Step 1: Register on the portal

If you're a first-time user, the first step is to register on the portal. Click on the link: https://www.incometax.gov.in/ and follow the prompts. You'll need to provide your PAN, Aadhaar number and other details. Registration is simple and straightforward, designed to be completed in a few minutes.

Step 2: Login to the portal

Once you’ve registered, click on the Login button and enter your User ID (PAN), password, and the captcha code. The portal has robust security in place to protect your data, so rest assured that your information is safe.

Step 3: Navigate to the e-pay tax section

Once logged in, go to the e-File menu and click on Income Tax Return from the drop-down menu. This will direct you to the e-filing dashboard. The dashboard provides a comprehensive view of your tax-related activities, making it easier to manage your taxes.

Step 4: Choose the assessment year and tax details

Select the assessment year for which you need to pay tax. Fill in details such as the type of payment and the bank name. The portal provides a detailed form for you to fill, ensuring that all necessary information is captured.

Step 5: Confirm the details and pay

Review the details entered. Once you've confirmed that all the information is correct, click on Submit. You'll be redirected to the net banking page of your bank. Complete the payment and you're done. The portal provides a confirmation page and an option to download the receipt for your records.

Troubleshooting

While the new portal is designed to be user-friendly, you may encounter some issues. Here are some common problems and how to resolve them:

Forgotten password: If you've forgotten your password, click on the Forgot Password link on the login page. You'll be prompted to enter your User ID and registered mobile number or email ID to reset your password.

Incorrect details: If you have entered any details incorrectly, you can go back and correct them before submitting. If you've already submitted, you can file a revised return with the correct details.

Payment issues: If you're facing issues with payment, check your internet connection and try again. If the problem persists, contact your bank.

Paying income tax using the new portal is simple and straightforward. It's designed to make the tax-paying process more user-friendly and efficient. However, it's crucial to ensure that all the information you provide is accurate to avoid any issues down the line.

The portal is a significant step towards digitising and simplifying the tax-paying process, making it easier for citizens to fulfil their civic duties. With this guide, you should be able to navigate the portal and pay your income tax with ease.

While the portal simplifies the process, paying income tax is a serious matter. Always double-check your information, and consult a tax professional if you're unsure about anything.