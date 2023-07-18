ITR Filing: Don’t forget to declare income from ‘other sources’ when filing tax returns

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has prescribed seven ITR forms ― ITR-1 (Sahaj), ITR-2, ITR-3, ITR-4 (Sugam), ITR-5, ITR-6, and ITR-7.

The income tax (I-T) department categorises income into five heads — income from salary, from business and profession, from house property, from capital gains, and income from other sources. As the name suggests, income that does not fall under the first four heads needs to be reported under the head 'Income from other sources'.

“Section 56 of the Income Tax Act, 1961, provides that any income earned by the taxpayer which is not exempt from tax under any section of the I-T Act, and which cannot be categorised as salary, profit, and gain from business / profession, income from house property, or capital gains, shall be taxable under the head `Income from other sources’,” said Suresh Surana, Founder, RSM India, a tax consulting firm.

When filing your ITR, you should check if you have earned any income from ‘other sources’, and make sure you declare them and pay taxes on them.

Interest income

Most of us hold bank accounts, where the banks provide interest on the account balance. Additionally, many individuals invest in fixed deposits (FD) with banks and post offices, as well as in other financial instruments, to earn interest. It is important to disclose this interest income as 'income from other sources' when filing taxes.

However, “taxability of interest income depends on the nature of the income. For instance, savings bank interest income is only taxable over and above Rs 10,000, while interest on Public Provident Fund (PPF) is tax exempt,” said Yeeshu Sehgal, Head of Tax Market, AKM Global, a tax and consulting firm.

Under Section 80 TTA of the Act, for taxpayers below the age of 60, savings bank interest income of up to Rs 10,000 is tax-exempt. However, for senior citizens (above 60), savings bank interest income (including interest from other types of deposits) of up to Rs 50,000 is tax-exempt under section 80 TTB .

Dividends

Apart from interest, the other type of income that many people have is dividend earned from investment in shares and mutual funds. “The taxability of dividends depends on the nature of the dividend. Dividends received from shares and mutual funds are subject to tax per the marginal slab rates applicable to the individual taxpayer,” said Surana.

Besides shares and mutual funds, investors also earn dividends from investments in real estate investment trusts (REITs). But, “the taxability of the dividends in the hands of REIT unitholders depends on the taxation system opted for by the special purpose vehicle (SPV),” said Surana. REITs hold their assets through holding companies, or SPVs, and investors are issued shares of these companies.

Surana explained that, “in case the SPV has opted to pay taxes per the normal provisions applicable, the dividend received would be exempt from tax in the hands of unitholders in accordance with section 10 (23FD) of the IT Act.” On the other hand, “if the SPV opts for payment of taxes at the rate of 25.17 percent u/s 115 BAA of the IT Act, the dividends received by the unitholder would be taxable in their hands per the slab rates applicable to each unitholder.”

Gifts in cash and kind

You may not think gifts are taxable, but according to regulations, gifts received by an individual in a financial year (FY) are exempt from tax only if their total value does not exceed Rs 50,000. This limit includes all gifts received, both in cash and kind.

“Any gift / asset acquired by a taxpayer is taxable under the head `other sources’. If a taxpayer has received any monetary gift without consideration, and the aggregate fair market value (FMV) is more than Rs 50,000, then the whole amount is taxable as `other sources’,” said Sehgal.

However, in certain circumstances, gifts are exempt from tax. “There shall be no tax if such monetary gifts or property is received in marriage, from a relative (spouse, brother, sister, or spouse’s brother, and sister, or the parents of the recipient, etc.), or under any will or inheritance,” said Sehgal.

Lottery, games, and prize money

Income derived in the form of winnings from lotteries, competitions, races (including horse races), card games, gambling, or betting of any kind is categorised as income from other sources. For instance, prize money from the popular TV show “Kaun Banega Crorepati,” has to be considered as income from other sources.

In case of prize money from winning games, they are subject to a flat tax rate of 30 percent without any exemption. Therefore, the payer of the prize money typically deducts tax at source (TDS) from the winnings and disburses the rest to the recipient.

ITR form to be used for “Income from other sources”

As you are aware, selecting the appropriate ITR form is crucial, considering the source and level of income. “Income from other sources can be reported in return forms such as ITR-1, ITR-2, ITR-3, and ITR-4.

A resident individual taxpayer, with a total income of up to Rs 50 lakh, which includes income from salaries, one house property, other sources (interest, etc.,), and agricultural income of up to Rs 5,000 can file ITR-1. ITR-2 can be used by individuals not having income from business or profession, and ITR-3 can be filed by individuals having income from business or profession,” said Sehgal.

While filing the return make sure you fill in the details as required and under the correct schedule. “The other sources schedule is present in all these forms. Taxpayers who have opted for presumptive taxation and have income from other sources are required to use ITR-4,” said Sehgal.