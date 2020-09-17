How to check if Aadhaar card number is genuine or fake

Aadhaar card is one of the important documents for every Indian citizen. Keeping an Aadhaar card up-to-date is crucial as it is the most sought-after and trusted identity and address proof document.

To update your Aadhaar card, either you can visit the Aadhaar Enrollment center (Aadhaar Seva Kendra) or utilise the online services. Registered mobile number is very essential to obtain online services related to Aadhaar.

It is very important to know if your Aadhaar card number is genuine one or not. Aadhaar submitted to you is a genuine one or not can be checked by using Aadhaar Verify services. Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) says that residents are also using this service to verify the identity of their workers.

The UIDAI in its website said "You can verify your email address and mobile number that has been declared at the time of enrolment or during the latest Aadhaar detail update. Registered Mobile Number is essential to avail Aadhaar Online services. In case your mobile number is not registered with your Aadhaar, visit the nearest Permanent Aadhaar Centre(PAC)".

Here is how you can check whether your Aadhaar card is genuine or fake:

- Visit UIDAI official portal https://resident.uidai.gov.in/offlineaadhaar.

- Enter your Aadhaar Number or VID and mention the Security Code on screen.

- Now click on Send OTP or Enter TOTP.

- The OTP will be sent to the registered Mobile Number for the given Aadhaar number or VID.

- If your Aadhaar Number is correct then a new page will open wherein you will get the message stating your Aadhaar number (For eg 1907XXXXXXXX).

- It will also state below your specifics like your name, state, age, gender etc.

- This is how you can verify your Aadhaar card number.