you are here: HomeNewsBusinessPersonal Finance
Last Updated : May 07, 2020 03:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Corporate fixed deposits: Here's a list of companies offering interest rates upto 7.8%

Looking for better returns? Check these top-rated corporate/Company fixed deposits

Faizan Javed @Faizanjjshaikh

After the Franklin Templeton controversy, retail investors are shying away from debt mutual funds which bet on riskier securities for better returns and are shifting focus to fixed deposits.

Fixed deposits (FDs) are financial instruments provided by banks or NBFCs that provides investors higher interest rates than a regular savings account.

Interest rates on bank FDs and other small savings schemes offered by banks have been reduced gradually in the past few years.

This has led to increased demand for fixed deposits from top-rated companies like HDFC, Bajaj Finance and Mahindra Finance.

But before you pick any Corporate FD, it is advised that you check out the ratings of such deposits. Look for 'AAA' ratings for such deposits.

Here is a look at rates offered by top companies on fixed deposits: 
Company1 year2  years3 years4 years
Mahindra Finance7.20%7.50%7.60%7.80%
HDFC7.10%7.10%7.10%7.10%
Bajaj Finance7.40%7.45%7.50%7.60%
PNB Housing Finance (Rated AA+)7.20%7.30%7.60%7.75%
Source: Respective companies

First Published on May 7, 2020 03:14 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Corporate fixed deposits #India #personal finance

