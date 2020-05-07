Corporate fixed deposits: Here's a list of companies offering interest rates upto 7.8%

After the Franklin Templeton controversy, retail investors are shying away from debt mutual funds which bet on riskier securities for better returns and are shifting focus to fixed deposits.

Fixed deposits (FDs) are financial instruments provided by banks or NBFCs that provides investors higher interest rates than a regular savings account.

Interest rates on bank FDs and other small savings schemes offered by banks have been reduced gradually in the past few years.

This has led to increased demand for fixed deposits from top-rated companies like HDFC, Bajaj Finance and Mahindra Finance.

Coronavirus India News LIVE

But before you pick any Corporate FD, it is advised that you check out the ratings of such deposits. Look for 'AAA' ratings for such deposits.

Company 1 year 2 years 3 years 4 years Mahindra Finance 7.20% 7.50% 7.60% 7.80% HDFC 7.10% 7.10% 7.10% 7.10% Bajaj Finance 7.40% 7.45% 7.50% 7.60% PNB Housing Finance (Rated AA+) 7.20% 7.30% 7.60% 7.75%