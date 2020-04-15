Coronavirus pandemic | Steps to follow if you are facing issues in EPF withdrawal claims

The government has amended the EPF withdrawal rules, which now allow an EPF member to withdraw money in case of emergency.

Retirement fund body Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has settled 1.37 lakh provident fund withdrawal claims till now to help subscribers tide over the coronavirus-induced crisis.

An EPF member can withdraw up to 75 percent of EPF account balance or three months' basic wages or the amount that person actually needs, whichever is lower, according to the amended rules.

While applying for withdrawal, subscribers need to check whether their organisation is exempted. Exempted organisations are those having private trusts to manage the EPF of employees.

EPFO has asked EPF subscribers to visit its website https://epfigms.gov.in/ to register grievances on it.



EPFiGMS is a customised portal of EPFO with an aim to redress grievances for the services provided by EPFO. Grievances can be lodged at any place and will land in concerned office to which the grievances pertain. Grievances can be sent to Head office at New Delhi or to the field offices - now 135 across the country.



If you are facing inordinate delays, then register your grievance on https://t.co/Bb7fx0AfjQ

— EPFO (@socialepfo) April 7, 2020



After logging in, the EPF subscriber will receive OTP for verification



Online grievance/complaint will be only registered based on UAN



Grievance can be lodged for multiple PF numbers available in UAN



PPO number validation/integration (for EPS pensioners) with centralised data base of EPFO



Can send reminder for pending grievance



View current status of grievance



Facility to provide feedback on redress of grievance



Comprehensive categorisation for identifying the grievance prone areas



Can upload more than one grievance document































Further, once a grievance is registered, system generates a unique registration number and auto generates acknowledgement through SMS & email. There is ease of registration of grievance and faster redressal after revamp. The interface is now bilingual.


























