you are here: HomeNewsBusinessPersonal Finance
Last Updated : Apr 15, 2020 03:55 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic | Steps to follow if you are facing issues in EPF withdrawal claims

Retirement fund body Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has settled 1.37 lakh provident fund withdrawal claims till now to help subscribers tide over the coronavirus-induced crisis.

Faizan Javed @Faizanjjshaikh

The government has amended the EPF withdrawal rules, which now allow an EPF member to withdraw money in case of emergency.

An EPF member can withdraw up to 75 percent of EPF account balance or three months' basic wages or the amount that person actually needs, whichever is lower, according to the amended rules.

While applying for withdrawal, subscribers need to check whether their organisation is exempted. Exempted organisations are those having private trusts to manage the EPF of employees.

If you have applied for EPF money and not yet received, then you need to follow these steps:

EPFiGMS is a customised portal of EPFO with an aim to redress grievances for the services provided by EPFO. Grievances can be lodged at any place and will land in concerned office to which the grievances pertain. Grievances can be sent to Head office at New Delhi or to the field offices - now 135 across the country.



  • After logging in, the EPF subscriber will receive OTP for verification

  • Online grievance/complaint will be only registered based on UAN

  • Grievance can be lodged for multiple PF numbers available in UAN

  • PPO number validation/integration (for EPS pensioners) with centralised data base of EPFO

  • Can send reminder for pending grievance

  • View current status of grievance

  • Facility to provide feedback on redress of grievance

  • Comprehensive categorisation for identifying the grievance prone areas

  • Can upload more than one grievance document


Also readCoronavirus pandemic | EPFO settles 1.37 lakh PF withdrawal claims worth Rs 280cr














Further, once a grievance is registered, system generates a unique registration number and auto generates acknowledgement through SMS & email. There is ease of registration of grievance and faster redressal after revamp. The interface is now bilingual.















Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.
First Published on Apr 15, 2020 03:31 pm

tags #Economy #EPFO #India #personal finance

