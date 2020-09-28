Beware of fake WhatsApp calls and messages, SBI warns account holders

State Bank of India (SBI) has warned its account holders to be aware of unknown whatsapp calls and messages that may ask customers about bank details and it may lead to possible banking fraud with account holders.

“Customers are now being targeted on WhatsApp. Don't let cyber criminals fool you! Please be aware and stay vigilant." India's largest lender said in a tweet.

SBI has informed its account holders that the online banking scams have increased with the rise in digital payments. WhatsApp calls and messages have become a new way to do online fraud for cyber criminals.

SBI keeps sharing safety tips with its customers from time-to-time,

A few days back, SBI) warned its customers to be alert of fake emails sent by fraudsters that looked similar to the bank's official email.

In a tweet, the bank said, “Our customers are receiving fake alert emails from non-existing entities in the name and style of SBI. Kindly refrain from clicking on such emails. We never ever send such mails."

These are the new ways through which cyber criminals use to dupe account holders:

- Informing customers about winning the lottery and asking them to contact an SBI number.

- Please be aware that SBI never calls or asks for personal or account specific information through email/SMS/WhatsApp calls.

- There is no lottery scheme or lucky customer gift offers going on-please stay safe and think before you fall into any such traps.

- Cyber criminals are waiting for just one mistake - please do not trust such fake callers of forwarded messages.

- Please share this message with people to save them from any such frauds.

SBI has also said if any fraud takes place due to the bank's fault then the customer will get full compensation, but in case the loss is due to the customer's negligence, he/she will not get the refund.