172@29@17@106!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|personal-finance|beware-of-fake-whatsapp-calls-and-messages-sbi-warns-account-holders-5892681.html?utm_campaign=cityfalcon&utm_medium=cityfalcon&utm_source=cityfalcon!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to PRO at just Rs.33 per month. Use code SUPERPRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessPersonal Finance
Last Updated : Sep 28, 2020 09:35 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Beware of fake WhatsApp calls and messages, SBI warns account holders

“Customers are now being targeted on WhatsApp. Don't let cyber criminals fool you! Please be aware and stay vigilant." SBI said in a tweet.

Moneycontrol News
State Bank of India (SBI)
State Bank of India (SBI)

State Bank of India (SBI) has warned its account holders to be aware of unknown whatsapp calls and messages that may ask customers about bank details and it may lead to possible banking fraud with account holders.

“Customers are now being targeted on WhatsApp. Don't let cyber criminals fool you! Please be aware and stay vigilant." India's largest lender said in a tweet.

SBI has informed its account holders that the online banking scams have increased with the rise in digital payments. WhatsApp calls and messages have become a new way to do online fraud for cyber criminals.

SBI keeps sharing safety tips with its customers from time-to-time,

Close

A few days back, SBI) warned its customers to be alert of fake emails sent by fraudsters that looked similar to the bank's official email.

related news

In a tweet, the bank said, “Our customers are receiving fake alert emails from non-existing entities in the name and style of SBI. Kindly refrain from clicking on such emails. We never ever send such mails."

Read more: Beware of fake emails, SBI warns customers - what you need to do

These are the new ways through which cyber criminals use to dupe account holders:

- Informing customers about winning the lottery and asking them to contact an SBI number.

- Please be aware that SBI never calls or asks for personal or account specific information through email/SMS/WhatsApp calls.

- There is no lottery scheme or lucky customer gift offers going on-please stay safe and think before you fall into any such traps.

- Cyber criminals are waiting for just one mistake - please do not trust such fake callers of forwarded messages.

- Please share this message with people to save them from any such frauds.

SBI has also said if any fraud takes place due to the bank's fault then the customer will get full compensation, but in case the loss is due to the customer's negligence, he/she will not get the refund.

First Published on Sep 28, 2020 09:35 am

tags #Business #Companies #personal finance #SBI

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.