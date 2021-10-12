MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Traders Carnival Live, 3 days 12 sessions. Early bird offer ending soon Rs.999/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessPersonal Finance

Bank fixed deposit to fetch negative real interest with elevated inflation

Real rate of interest is card rate minus inflation rate. The retail inflation for August stood at 5.3 percent.

PTI
October 12, 2021 / 07:14 PM IST
Image: Pixabay

Image: Pixabay

Senior citizens and others depending upon income from bank fixed deposit (FD) schemes will be at the receiving end with the retail inflation exceeding the interest rates.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in its latest monetary policy review has projected retail inflation at 5.3 percent for the current financial year.

Last week, the RBI said that the Consumer Price Index (CPI)-based inflation is now projected to be at 5.3 percent for 2021-22 with risks evenly balanced.

At this level, the fixed deposit for one year with the country's largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) would rather earn negative interest. The real interest rate would be (-) 0.3 percent for the saver.

Real rate of interest is card rate minus inflation rate. The retail inflation for August stood at 5.3 percent.

Close

Related stories

Even for higher tenure 2-3 years, the interest rate earned is 5.10 percent lower than expected inflation for the current fiscal.

In the private sector, the market leader HDFC Bank offers 4.90 percent interest rate for 1-2 year fixed deposits while 5.15 percent for 2-3 years.

However, small savings schemes run by the government offers better return compared to fixed deposit rates of banks. For term deposits 1-3 years, the interest rate offered is 5.5 percent higher than inflation target.

There is natural advantage of moving money from bank FD to government saving schemes as rates are slightly higher. Thus, the real rate of interest is in the positive territory.

Experts said that it is a usual phenomenon that real returns are negative in a crisis and post-recovery world, given the way fiscal stimulus to overcome difficulty.

India is no exception and in fact, new asset allocation patterns would need to emerge, with more allocation to real assets from financial assets.

Real rates are going to be negative for a while, given that the post crisis repairs may take some time and it is imperative that financial literacy initiatives guide people into making the right investment choices, Grant Thornton Bharat partner Vivek Iyer said.

"A negative rate of interest, for savers on bank deposits, these days, is a reality, which the depositors have to face because of a complex set of factors.

"The present average savings deposit rate offered by banks which is around 3.5 percent and less than five percent rate on one year deposit indicates a negative return, not even covering the expected inflation rate," Resurgent India Managing Director Jyoti Prakash Gadia said.

The impact of negative interest on bank savings deposits is obvious, with lower growth of such deposits and the public now seeking alternatives like mutual funds and equity for better returns.

The options although involving more risk have shown phenomenal growth which is likely to continue till inflation is tamed or bank deposit rates are substantially increased, Gadia added.
PTI
Tags: #bank fixed deposit #consumer price index #FD rate #HDFC bank fixed deposit rate #inflation #PF News #Reserve Bank of India #sbi fixed deposit rate
first published: Oct 12, 2021 07:14 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How to declare dividend income in income tax returns

Simply Save | How to declare dividend income in income tax returns

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.