MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar :Learn about financing for FPOs on Commodity ki Paathshala on January 5, 2021 at 5 pm . Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessPersonal Finance

2.75 crore enrolled under Atal Pension Yojana; 52 lakh new subscribers added this year

It clocked in more than 52 lakh new subscribers during the financial year 2020-21.

Moneycontrol News
January 04, 2021 / 09:04 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

The Atal Pension Yojana (APY), a guaranteed pension scheme offered by the Government of India, has crossed a landmark by reaching a total of 2.75 crore enrolments.

It clocked in more than 52 lakh new subscribers during the financial year 2020-21.

State Bank of India (SBI) has enrolled more than 15 lakh new APY subscribers, while other banks like Canara Bank, Indian Bank, Central Bank of India, Bank of India, Bank of Baroda, Airtel Payments Bank Ltd, Punjab National Bank, Axis Bank Ltd, Union Bank of India and Indian Overseas Bank have sourced more than 1 lakh APY accounts.

The APY offers triple benefits to the subscribers on attaining 60 years of age. It also includes minimum guaranteed pension to the subscribers, the same guaranteed pension to the spouse after the demise of the subscriber and returns of the accumulated pension wealth as accumulated till age 60 of the subscribers to their nominees.

This pension scheme is administered by the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) through the NPS (National Pension System) architecture.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Atal Pension Yojana #pension schemes #personal finance
first published: Jan 4, 2021 08:49 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | We are in no way inferior to Pfizer, says Bharat Biotech on backlash; World's biggest vaccination programme to begin, says PM Modi

Coronavirus Essential | We are in no way inferior to Pfizer, says Bharat Biotech on backlash; World's biggest vaccination programme to begin, says PM Modi

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.