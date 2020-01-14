App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jan 14, 2020 06:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Old Monk maker Mohan Meakin to relist on exchanges

The 163-year-old company looks to return to the capital markets 16 years after it had de-listed its equity shares from the Delhi and Calcutta stock exchanges.

Tarun Sharma @talktotarun
(Picture credit: Reuters)
(Picture credit: Reuters)
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Mohan Meakin, the maker of the popular brand of rum "Old Monk", has submitted its papers with the Metropolitan Stock Exchange (MSE) on January 14 to re-list on the exchanges.

A source told Moneycontrol, "In the next two to three months, the procedures towards re-listing will be  complete."

The 163-year-old company looks to return to the capital markets 16 years after it had de-listed its equity shares from the Delhi and Calcutta stock exchanges.

Close

Another source told Moneycontrol, "The company had applied to re-list on the NSE last year, but after the exchange raised some concerns, the company did not get back to them with answers."

related news

The firm, which is the oldest liquor brewing company in India, had a paid-up capital of Rs 4.25 crore, reserve and reserves and surpluses of Rs 27.01 crore at the time of de-listing in 2003.

In FY 2019, the company's net profit stood at Rs 33 crore and total debt was at Rs 11 crore as compared to about Rs 30 crore in the previous year. The company's net worth in FY 19 was at Rs 92 crore, higher than Rs 58 crore seen in the previous year.

The company's "Old Monk" brand has a seen a loyal customer base, and although the liquor business was impacted by a ban from a few state governments in the last few years, the consumption of liquor has increased significantly. In FY19, the alcohol segment grew 46 percent.

Old Monk contributes nearly 80 percent of the total sales for Mohan Meakin and in FY19 the contribution from Old Monk itself would be approximately Rs 758.3 crore.

Aside from Old Monk, Mohan Meakin's other popular brands include Old Monk Rum Supreme, Old Monk Peach Rum, Colonels Special Whisky, Solan Gold Indian Single Malt Whisky, O M 10000 Super Beer and Lion Beer. They are exported to 13 countries that include U.A.E., Qatar, Singapore, Germany, USA, and Hong Kong among others.

United Breweries, which sells the "Kingfisher" brand, and Radico Khaitan, which sells the "Magic Moments" brand, are two other popular listed companies in the alcohol segment.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 14, 2020 06:35 pm

tags #Mohan Meakin #Old Monk

most popular

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.