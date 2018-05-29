NTPC down 1%, however global research firms initiate buy with up to 28% return

State-run power major NTPC on May 28, 2018 posted a 40.69 percent jump in its standalone net profit at Rs 2,925.59 crore for the March 2018 quarter, mainly on the back of higher revenues. The company's standalone net profit was Rs 2,079.40 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago, NTPC said in a BSE filing.

Its total income on standalone basis stood at Rs 2,3617.83 crore in Q4 of 2017-18, against Rs 20,886.85 crore a year ago.

For the entire 2017-18 fiscal, its consolidated net profit came in at Rs 10,501.50 crore, marginally down from Rs 10,713.94 crore in the previous fiscal.

Global research firm Deutsche Bank has a buy call on the stock but has cut target to Rs 212 from Rs 214 per share. The firm is of the view that quarter four showed good growth and confirms trajectory ahead. The house believes that RoE should rise to 13 percent YoY in FY20 and has cut FY19/20 EPS estimate by 3 percent and 1 percent.

On the other hand Nomura has also a buy on NTPC and has a target at Rs 200 per share. The firm believes that organic/inorganic expansion plans bode well. Overhang of 2019-24 tariff setting exercise may make investors wary, it added.

Morgan Stanley has an equal-weight call on the stock and has a target at Rs 176 per share. The house believes that potential risk of incentives being cut by regulator will continue while the core RoE is affected by lower coal availability.

At 14:16 hrs NTPC was quoting at Rs 166.15, down Rs 1.20, or 0.72 percent. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 169.40 and an intraday low of Rs 165.75.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 187.95 and 52-week low Rs 153.30 on 27 October, 2017 and 29 May, 2017, respectively.