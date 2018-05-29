App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
May 29, 2018 02:22 PM IST

NTPC down 1%, however global research firms initiate buy with up to 28% return

Deutsche Bank has a buy call on the stock but has cut target to Rs 212 from Rs 214 per share and believes that RoE should rise to 13 percent YoY in FY20 and has cut FY19/20 EPS estimate by 3 percent and 1 percent.

Sandip Das @Im_Sandip1
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

State-run power major NTPC on May 28, 2018 posted a 40.69 percent jump in its standalone net profit at Rs 2,925.59 crore for the March 2018 quarter, mainly on the back of higher revenues. The company's standalone net profit was Rs 2,079.40 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago, NTPC said in a BSE filing.

Its total income on standalone basis stood at Rs 2,3617.83 crore in Q4 of 2017-18, against Rs 20,886.85 crore a year ago.

For the entire 2017-18 fiscal, its consolidated net profit came in at Rs 10,501.50 crore, marginally down from Rs 10,713.94 crore in the previous fiscal.

Global research firm Deutsche Bank has a buy call on the stock but has cut target to Rs 212 from Rs 214 per share. The firm is of the view that quarter four showed good growth and confirms trajectory ahead. The house believes that RoE should rise to 13 percent YoY in FY20 and has cut FY19/20 EPS estimate by 3 percent and 1 percent.

related news

On the other hand Nomura has also a buy on NTPC and has a target at Rs 200 per share. The firm believes that organic/inorganic expansion plans bode well. Overhang of 2019-24 tariff setting exercise may make investors wary, it added.

Morgan Stanley has an equal-weight call on the stock and has a target at Rs 176 per share. The house believes that potential risk of incentives being cut by regulator will continue while the core RoE is affected by lower coal availability.

At 14:16 hrs NTPC was quoting at Rs 166.15, down Rs 1.20, or 0.72 percent. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 169.40 and an intraday low of Rs 165.75.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 187.95 and 52-week low Rs 153.30 on 27 October, 2017 and 29 May, 2017, respectively.

tags #Buzzing Stocks #NTPC #Stocks Views

most popular

These 38 multibaggers stocks rose up to 600% in 4 years; do you own any?

These 38 multibaggers stocks rose up to 600% in 4 years; do you own any?

Bank Nifty resumes uptrend; these 3 stocks could deliver 8-11% returns in the short term

Bank Nifty resumes uptrend; these 3 stocks could deliver 8-11% returns in the short term

Avenue Supermarts up 5% as promoter offload stake in Co to meet minimum public shareholding

Avenue Supermarts up 5% as promoter offload stake in Co to meet minimum public shareholding

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.