Now, drones to monitor traffic in eight congested locations of Bengaluru

Hebbal is one of the most congested junctions in Bengaluru.

Bengaluru traffic police have decided to use drones fitted with cameras to monitor traffic in eight congested locations across the city, particularly focusing on the Outer Ring Road (ORR).

These drones will be deployed at eight congested locations: Hebbal, Central Silk Board, Ibballur, Marathahalli, KR Puram, Goraguntepalya, Sarakki and Banashankari bus stand.

"This will provide an aerial perspective of traffic congestion at major bottlenecks. For instance, traditional ground-level observation by traffic police personnel stationed beneath flyovers, such as Hebbal and Silk Board, may not provide a clear assessment of the traffic situation on the upper levels. By utilizing drone cameras, we could identify the causes of obstructions, such as accidents or vehicle breakdowns, and make decisions based on the aerial visuals" MN Anucheth, joint commissioner of police (traffic) told Moneycontrol.

He said two drone cameras have been procured and were deployed at Hebbal junction on June 19 on pilot basis. "We will soon deploy drone cameras at Marathahalli junction. Additional drone cameras will be procured, and their deployment at other congested points will be based on availability," he said.

Bengaluru, known as the country's tech capital, has more than one crore vehicles, and the average speed during peak hours is less than 10 kmph.

Also read: 'Why Bengaluru's tech corridor, Outer Ring Road, needs an urgent fix'.

"During peak hours, aerial footage captured from these busy areas will be analyzed at the Traffic Management Center (TMC) on Infantry Road to come up with solutions," said a senior traffic police official.

This is the first time drones have been used to monitor peak-hour traffic. This is also expected to help traffic police in identifying the number and types of vehicles passing through specific stretches. "Based on the data, corrective measures can be implemented, including the deployment of additional personnel," said an official.

On June 16, Home minister G Parameshwara set a three-month deadline for the traffic cops to clear traffic gridlock in the city. He also instructed all deputy commissioners (DCPs) and assistant commissioners (ACPs) to be on the field for four hours (two hours in the morning and two hours in the evening) to monitor traffic movement.