Musk's Starlink in talks with DoT to offer satellite communication services in India: Report

Representative Image

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) and Elon Musk's SpaceX-owned satellite internet service company Starlink are in negotiations for a licence to deliver satellite-based communication services in India, Financial Express reported on October 11.

Companies need to obtain a Global Mobile Personal Communication by Satellite (GMPCS) licence from the government in order to offer satellite-based communication services.

Citing sources, the report said that Starlink will probably apply for the same within a month. While the DoT can issue the license, the spectrum will be allocated once the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) and the government decide if they want to auction it or allocate it administratively.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

"Fresh talks have started with Starlink, they could soon apply for a regular licence (GMPCS licence) to offer satellite-based communication services in India," DoT officials told FE, adding, "Currently, they are focusing on developing their team in India."

Also read | 1,469 Starlink satellites active, says Elon Musk, laser links to get going soon

Indian customers had begun making reservations for Starlink's satellite-based services a year earlier, but the government ordered Starlink to cancel those bookings since such bookings could not be made without the government first issuing a legitimate license. In accordance with the DoT directive, the business reimbursed more than 5,000 consumers who had made reservations.

The companies will be able to provide voice and data services via satellite with the use of a GMPCS licence. The licence, which has a 20-year expiration date, enables businesses to provide satellite communication services in designated service zones.