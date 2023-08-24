MPC Minutes: Members express caution on near-term pick up in inflation

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das cautioned that headline inflation is expected to harden significantly in July-August

Majority of the members of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) expressed caution on the pick up in retail inflation in the near-term, showed the minutes of the monetary policy meeting held on August 8-10.

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das cautioned that headline inflation is expected

to harden significantly in July-August, driven by the spike in tomato and other vegetable prices, the minutes showed.

Another member Rajiv Ranjan noted that the forecast of continuation of uneven monsoon in the next two months together with an El Nino event, amid volatile global food prices, makes the food price outlook uncertain.

Ashima Goyal, another member in the six-member MPC panel, said important factors including the progress of the rest of the monsoon and possible supply-side action needs to be watched while deciding future rate course.

Also, further pass through of past rate hikes, the behaviour of food prices and the evolution of core inflation, have all to be carefully observed, Goyal said.

As expected, the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), which sets interest rates in India, on August 10 kept the repo rate unchanged, citing the continuing threat from inflation in Asia's third-largest economy.

The decision came in the wake of a recent spike in inflation triggered by high prices of food items. One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point. The MPC kept the repo rate, or the rate at which the central bank lends short-term funds to banks, at 6.5 percent.

The language of the monetary policy suggested that the RBI is clearly on a wait-and-watch mode as inflationary fears continue to loom large over the economy despite a decline in the recent months.

Since May 2022, the RBI has hiked the rates by 250 bps as part of its fight against inflation. India's headline retail inflation rate crashed past the upper bound of the RBI's 2-6 percent tolerance range in July and shot up to a 15-month high of 7.44 percent, spurred on by a massive increase in vegetable prices.

Retail inflation had hit 4.81 percent in June from 4.31 percent in May, pushed up by a rise in vegetable prices and fading away of the favourable base effect.

