Morgan Stanley's Ridham Desai: 10 things that changed India for the better in the last decade

Ridham Desai

Supply-side policy reforms, formalisation of the economy and the introduction of laws such as the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code and RERA are some of the key transformations in India in the last decade which have significantly improved India's position in the world order, said Ridham Desai, managing director at Morgan Stanley India, in a report dated May 31.

Desai emphasised that India has achieved notable advancements on the global stage, yielding positive outcomes for both the macroeconomic landscape and the market outlook.

"We run into significant skepticism about India, particularly with overseas investors, who say that India has not delivered its potential (despite it being the second-fastest-growing economy and among the top-performing stock markets over the past 25 years) and that equity valuations are too rich. However, such a view ignores the significant changes that have taken place in India, especially since 2014," said Desai.

Regarding supply-side policy reform, Ridham Desai highlighted that India's corporate tax is now comparable to its peers.

He emphasised that infrastructure development has gained momentum over the past eight years, including the significant expansion of national highways, growth in broadband subscribers, and electrification of railway routes.

In terms of the formalisation of the economy, he pointed out that GST collections have been consistently increasing, and digital transactions now contribute to over 76 percent of the GDP.