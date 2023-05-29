English
    Moneycontrol Selects: Top stories this evening

    Our specially curated package of the most interesting articles to help you stay at the top of your game.

    Moneycontrol News
    May 29, 2023 / 06:33 PM IST
    A round-up of the big stories

    Here is a collection of the most important stories this evening:

    Go First offers pilots Rs 1 lakh in addition to monthly salary in bid to retain them

    Go First airlines has offered their pilots an amount of Rs 1 lakh per month in addition to their existing salary, in a bid to retain them amidst the crisis that has forced the airline to temporarily suspend its operations. Read more here.

    ONGC plans Rs 30,125 crore capex, sees output increasing in FY24

    State run-Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd plans a capital expenditure of Rs 30,125 crore in 2023-24 as against a Rs 30,208 crore in the previous year, financed primarily from internal accruals. Find out more.

    L&T sets up four-member brainstorming panel to strengthen green energy efforts

    Larsen & Toubro, Indian infra and manufacturing giant, has constituted a four-member brainstorming committee to establish its position in the green energy industry. Read more about the panel, here.

    FM Sitharaman slams Chidambaram for 'frivolous' criticism of Rs 2,000 note withdrawal

    Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has hit out at one of her predecessors, Congress leader P Chidambaram, for what she said were "frivolous" comments on the withdrawal of the Rs 2,000 currency note. Read more here.

    RBI imposes monetary penalty on Kohinoor Sahakari Bank

    The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on May 29 said it has imposed a monetary penalty of Rs 1 lakh on Kohinoor Sahakari Bank for non-compliance with certain rules related to investments by primary (urban) co-operative banks. More details here.

    CV makers beef up operations to leverage record industry volumes during FY24

    Anticipating all-time high sales volumes in FY 2024, Commercial Vehicle (CV) makers including Ashok Leyland, Tata Motors and VECV are looking to step up investments to strengthen their lineups, develop green products and improve production. Read more here.

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Moneycontrol News
