L&T sets up four-member brainstorming panel to strengthen green energy efforts

L&T has highlighted its commitment to adopting green energy in India. (Representative image)

Indian infrastructure and manufacturing giant Larsen & Toubro has constituted a four-member brainstorming committee to establish its position in the green energy industry. The L&T Green Energy Council is a think-tank embodying reputed persons from business and academia in the renewables sector.

The council aims to recognise recent developments and emerging trends in green energy, while ideating innovative entrepreneurial models. Furthermore, it will also observe changes in policy decisions globally and advocate for collaborations.

SN Subrahmanyan, CEO and Managing Director of L&T, highlighted this new endeavour. "We are delighted to announce the establishment of the L&T Green Energy Council, which brings together renowned thought leaders who are at the forefront of driving global advancements in green energy. This council will serve as a powerhouse of expertise and strategic guidance as we strengthen our commitment to build a world-class green energy business,” he noted.

Subramanian Sarma, Whole Time Director & Sr. Executive Vice President (Energy) of L&T, also re-established the company’s commitment to adopting green energy in India. He was quoted saying that the council’s advice would be “instrumental in building a top-tier green energy business.” The industry experts of the council include Eicke R. Weber, Bart Biebuyck, Christopher Hebling and Patrice Simon. All four members are well-acquainted with the green energy sector, having delegated and chaired organisations such as the European Solar Manufacturing Council and International Energy Agency.

With India’s net-zero carbon emissions target set for 2070 along with an objective of 500 GW of installed renewable energy capacity by 2030, this is a welcome move by L&T. The company has already adopted various green measures in its approach, such as the construction of ‘green buildings’, like the ITC Grand Chola and Gujarat’s Motera stadium.

The $23 billion Indian multinational firm has set a target of achieving carbon neutrality by 2040 and has emphasised its ability to become a major contributor to a sustainable and carbon-neutral future for the country.