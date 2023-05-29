Go First offers pilots Rs 1 lakh in addition to monthly salary in bid to retain them

Go First suspended its operations on May 2, 2023, citing its unsustainable financial health.

Go First has offered its pilots an amount of Rs 1 lakh per month in addition to their existing salary, in a bid to retain them amidst the crisis that has forced the airline to temporarily suspend its operations.

In an internal communication note, the carrier said that from June 1 onwards, the 'captains' or the pilots-in-command would be paid their present salary along with a "monthly increment of Rs 1 lakh (retention allowance)".

'First officers' or co-pilots would be paid a monthly retention of allowance of "Rs 50,000", in addition to their present salary, from June 1, Go Air stated in the email, which was seen by Moneycontrol.

The above retention allowance will be paid to all captains and first officers who are on the company's payroll as of May 31, 2023, it added. The airline has also offered to roll out the allowance for pilots who have recently resigned, but are willing to "withdraw their resignations by June 15".

Go First further noted that it would soon roll out a "longevity bonus" to reward its long-serving staff members.

The email also added that "if things shape up as per the present progress and plan, it won't be long before we will be flying again which will also enable us to be regular on salary payments".

In another email sent to all staff members, on May 24, Captain Rajit Ranjan, Go First's Vice President-Flight Operations, had clarified that the salary for April would be fully paid before the airline resumes its operations. "From the coming month, the salary will be paid in the 1st week of every month," he had stated.

Ranjan suggested to the employees that Go First is on track to resume its operations, as he pointed towards the recent NCLT order that admitted its insolvency plea despite the objections raised by the aircraft lessors.

"We have been permitted by the NCLT to retain the aircraft and resume operations...This has been a landmark decision in the history of Indian aviation."

"The Indian government has been very supportive and has asked us to commence operations as soon as possible. They are also supporting us to resolve the P&W engine issues," the senior Go First official added.

Ranjan added that the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) will be conducting an audit to "check our preparedness" in the coming days. "Once approved by the regulator, we would be soon commencing operations," he further said.