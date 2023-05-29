RBI imposes monetary penalty on Kohinoor Sahakari Bank

The RBI's enforcement operations are conducted by the Enforcement Department.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on May 29 said it has imposed a monetary penalty of Rs 1 lakh on Kohinoor Sahakari Bank for non-compliance with certain rules related to investments by primary (urban) co-operative banks.

The statutory inspection of the bank conducted by the RBI revealed that the bank had failed to adhere to prudential inter-bank gross exposure limit and inter-bank counter-party limit, the RBI said in a release.

Subsequently, a notice was issued to the bank advising it to show cause as to why a penalty should not be imposed for contravention of the RBI directions, the central bank said.

After considering the bank’s reply to the notice, the RBI came to the conclusion that the charge of non-compliance with the aforesaid RBI directions was substantiated and warranted the imposition of a monetary penalty.

The RBI's enforcement operations are conducted by the Enforcement Department (EFD). The RBI’s EFD was set up in April 2017 to separate enforcement action from the supervisory process. The EFD identifies actionable violations from the inspection reports, risk assessment reports and scrutiny reports

Market intelligence reports, references from the top management and complaints are also used for investigation. An Adjudication Committee then adjudicates the violations and determines the quantum of penalty. The penalty thus imposed would be disclosed by the RBI in the form of a press release and by the regulated entity as per the disclosure norms. The regulated entity will then be required to pay the penalty within a specific period