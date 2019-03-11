App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research
Last Updated : Mar 11, 2019 01:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

RIL aims to cut debt through Jio optic fiber InvIT

Reliance Industries (RIL) through Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd (RJIL) has proposed the idea of transferring its fibre and its tower undertaking to separate companies.

Nitin Agrawal @NitinAgrawal65
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

In order to pare the debt, Reliance Industries (RIL) through Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd (RJIL) has proposed the idea of transferring its fibre and its tower undertaking to separate companies, through a scheme of arrangement, which could be through sale and leaseback or infrastructure investment trust (InvIT).

Demerger of fibre and its tower undertaking

The objective of this demerger is to take fibre and tower asset off the balance sheet which would lead to taking off liabilities associated with them which would make Jio asset-light. This would strengthen the financials position of the company and would give flexibility to take future investments without putting too much pressure on the balance sheet.

Debt and capex situation

related news

RIL incurred net capex of Rs 27,300 crore in Q3 FY19 of which Rs14,000 crore is associated with RJio.  Its net debt increased to Rs2,98,000 crore in Q3 FY19, up from Rs2,35,000 crore at the end of FY18. In fact, RJio’s balance sheet size also ballooned to Rs3,00,000 crore in Q3 FY19 from Rs2,54,000 crore at the end of FY18.

RJio’s interest expense also swelled to Rs1,019 crore in Q3 FY19, from Rs 663.8 crore in the same quarter last year, hurting the bottom-line for the company. On a consolidated level, RIL’s total debt to equity stood at 0.75 at the end of FY18.

Jio’s market position

Jio continues to outperform industry and added 8.6 million subscribers in the month of December 2018 and currently has 280 million active subscriber base. Further, on the back of its competitive pricing strategy, Jio continues to gain market share and reduced the market share gap with the incumbents. Its market share reached 23.8 percent in the month of December 2018.

Further, despite strong competition and offers, Jio’s ARPU (average revenue per user) witnessed a marginal dip of 2.1 percent on QoQ basis and came at Rs131.7 per month at the end of Q3 FY19, much better than its peers.

For more research articles, visit our Moneycontrol Research page.

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries, which owns Jio, is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust that controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

Moneycontrol Research analysts do not hold positions in the companies discussed here.
First Published on Mar 11, 2019 01:28 pm

tags #Companies #Jio #moneycontrol analysis #Reliance Industries #stocks

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

ED Files Fresh Charge Sheet Against Nirav Modi in PNB Scam

Boeing Shares Fall After Second Deadly 737 MAX 8 Crash

'Unnecessary and Uncalled for': Asaduddin Owaisi Dismisses Controversy ...

'Delhi Crime' Trailer: Shefali Shah in a Riveting Tale About Crime and ...

Avan Motors Unveils Trend E Electric Scooter, Offers 110 Km Range With ...

Delhi Woman Murders Parents With Boyfriend's Help Over Property Disput ...

AIADMK Begins Candidate Selection Process for Lok Sabha Polls, Assembl ...

Woman Posts Close Up Photos of Her Blue Mascara, Twitter Hails it as ' ...

Taylor Prays in Quiet Apology After Passing Crowe's Century Mark

In Assam and the north east, citizenship issue could queer the pitch f ...

EC to monitor social media; political ads to be pre-certified

Lok Sabha polls to be held in 7 phases from April 11 to May 19; counti ...

India's regional parties turn poorer, but DMK and TRS ring in the mool ...

NDA seeks people's blessings again, says Narendra Modi

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex nears 37,000, Nifty above 11,100; broade ...

Talks of more stimulus and liquidity amid fears of global slowdown lif ...

BJP now has better prospects considering the events of last month, say ...

Premature to call current market gains as pre-election rally, says Sau ...

PNB scam: Enforcement Directorate files fresh charge sheet against Nir ...

Ethiopian Airlines crash: Pilot mentioned difficulties soon after take ...

TMC questions need for seven-phased Lok Sabha election in Bengal; part ...

Made In Heaven writers Zoya, Reema, Nitya, Alankrita on their debut se ...

JNU sedition case: Delhi Police claims yet to get government sanction ...

Best phones under Rs 15,000: From Redmi Note 7 Pro to Samsung Galaxy M ...

Soaking in El Clasico: Witnessing La Liga's greatest rivalry

Suspended Inspector Boro: How an Assamese film about trafficking, mart ...

ISL 2018-19: Bengaluru FC seek ‘special’ Kanteerava night; NorthEa ...

Padma Awards 2019: Prabhu Deva deserves the honour, says Varun Dhawan

Padma Awards 2019: Mohanlal, Prabhu Deva, Shankar Mahadevan and others ...

Gully Boy 2: Zoya Akhtar all charged to make a sequel of Ranveer Singh ...

Nita Ambani's performance at son Akash Ambani’s wedding to Shloka Me ...

Badla vs Captain Marvel box office collection: Brie Larson beats Amita ...

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan’s leaked picture from the sets of Lo ...

Varun Dhawan trolls girlfriend Natasha Dalal in the sweetest way possi ...

Ishaan Khatter's next to be a biopic on freedom fighter Birsa Munda?

Justin Bieber's wife Hailey Baldwin is 'Sorry' for being a Jonas Broth ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.