you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research
Last Updated : Feb 05, 2019 01:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IRB Infrastructure Developers: Faster execution to drive higher earnings growth

The result was ahead of expectation largely on account of 51% YoY growth in construction segment revenue at Rs 1,253 crore

Jitendra Kumar Gupta @jitendra1929
Led by strong execution and pick-up in traffic, IRB Infrastructure Developers reported a 37% growth in total income during the quarter-ended December 2018, despite interest cost and tax negatively impacting.

Key positives

The result was ahead of expectation largely on account of robust (51% year-on-year) growth in the construction segment revenue at Rs 1,253 crore. In an otherwise dull environment, the management pushed for higher execution. That apart, most of its toll projects, including major ones such as Ahmadabad-Vadodara reporting an 11.86% growth in toll revenue. Toll segment revenue, which accounts for 30% of total revenue, grew 15.6% YoY to Rs 532 crore.

Capture

Key negatives

While revenue growth was strong, the company witnessed marginal profit growth as a result of increased proportion of engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) revenue in the overall revenue mix to 70% in the Q3 FY19 from 64% in Q3 FY18.

EPC revenue attracts a tax of close to 34% and this is precisely the reason why tax expenses during Q3 jumped around 53% to Rs 169 crore, which is in line with 51% growth in EPC revenue.

This along with 21% growth in finance cost had impacted net profits, which grew 6% to Rs 218.9 crore.

Key observations

In the absence of fresh bidding ahead of elections, focus will continue on execution and achieving key project milestones. Of the four projects it bagged last year, the company achieved the appointed date on one. The management is further looking for appointed dates for two more projects and financial closure on one. The remaining three projects are worth about Rs 5,000 crore in size. Once the company achieve the appointed date and financial closure, it should go for construction soon.

Outlook

With an order book of close to Rs 12,500 crore, or 3.3 times its FY18 EPC revenue, the company has strong revenue visibility. Moreover, with toll revenue growing at decent pace, earnings growth should also be reasonable in coming quarters. At the current market price of Rs 140 a share, the stock is trading at less than one-time its book value.

Disclaimer: Moneycontrol Research analysts do not hold positions in the companies discussed here
First Published on Feb 5, 2019 01:12 pm

tags #Business #IRB Infrastructure Developers #moneycontrol analysis #Moneycontrol Research #NHAI #Result Analysis #road construction #video

