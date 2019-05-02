App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research
Last Updated : May 02, 2019 09:55 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Britannia Industries: Steady execution in Q4 but recent demand moderation needs a close watch

Britannia remains a beneficiary of distribution reach catch up with the segment leader Parle and other FMCG players

Anubhav Sahu @anubhavsays
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Britannia Industries’ Q4 FY19 consolidated sales grew 10 percent year-on-year (YoY) aided by its domestic business, which benefits from a ramp-up in its distribution network and higher growth in northern states. When compared to the last two consecutive quarters (Q2 and Q3), sales were flattish, which underlines the management’s observation that there has been slowdown in market place in recent months.

Result snapshot
Capture0

Source: Company

Gross margin expanded 273 bps YoY (flattish quarter-on-quarter), aided by moderate inflation in the prices of key raw materials.

EBITDA margin, while benefiting from gross margin expansion, was partially offset by higher other expenses (29 percent YoY). The latter could also be due to aggressive advertising/promotion campaigns in recent times backing new launches (cakes/croissant portfolio) and World Cup campaign.

related news

Capex plans

The management updated on its capex plans, which includes commissioning of its croissant line at Ranjangaon and salted snacks line in Bengaluru. There was no update on its greenfield project in Nepal in its submission to the stock exchanges.

Outlook

Overall, the Q4 result underlines a steady run-rate, with benefits so far from increasing distribution reach, addressing gaps in its product portfolio and geography, and cost savings programme. The company’s product strategy remains at bridging portfolio gaps in the bakery business and other adjacent macro snacking business opportunities.

Britannia remains a beneficiary of distribution reach catch up with the segment leader Parle and other FMCG players. Its rural exposure remains in the low 20 percent of sales, but is expanding rapidly – 24 percent increase in dealership till Q3 FY19. It is witnessing super normal growth in northern states – double-digit sales growth in the last three years. Having said that, the management's commentary on 'slowdown in market place in the recent months' should be closely watched in the near term.

And hence we await further clarification from the management in its analyst conference call. The stock has already corrected by around 11 percent from its CY19 high and now trades at a reasonable multiple of 50 times its FY20 estimated price-to- earnings.

Follow @anubhavsays

For more research articles, visit our Moneycontrol Research page

Disclaimer: Moneycontrol Research analysts do not hold positions in the companies discussed here
First Published on May 2, 2019 09:55 am

tags #Britannia #Business #Companies #moneycontrol analysis #Moneycontrol Research #Recommendations #Result Analysis

most popular

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

More From

Dwayne Johnson will face obstacles in his acting career ahead, predict ...

Avengers: Endgame takes box office by storm, enters the prestigious 20 ...

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas share a kiss; J Sisters cheer for the J ...

Bharat Chashni song: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif present the love ant ...

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Akshay Kumar ignores a reporter when asked w ...

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao beat the heat with sugarcane juice, see pic

Kaun Banega Crorepati 11: A quick guide on how to register, where to w ...

Karan Johar's Dharma Productions' godown catches fire, props and memor ...

Robert Downey Jr.'s paycheck for playing Iron Man will make you collap ...

Photos of Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm Fani

Govt’s Insolvency Drill Falls Short as Only Five of Dirty Dozen Case ...

Jet Airways Shares Plunge as Bidders Not Keen to Follow Up

Is Cristiano Ronaldo the Secret Buyer of World’s Most Expensive Rs 1 ...

BSNL Removes Rs 10, Rs 20 Prepaid Recharge Packs From Online Channels, ...

Taylor Swift Trying to be Beyonce at Billboard Music Awards Has the Be ...

CBSE Result 2019 Date: Class 10 and Class 12 Results Expected on This ...

‘Mulayam Should Get Honour to be PM, But… ’: Akhilesh Yadav Floa ...

Pompeo Claims Diplomatic Victory for US After Masood Azhar's Designati ...

A ‘negative list’ for a positive change: How to rev up India’s F ...

Traffic woes, pollution, jobs among top issues for Delhi voters, says ...

Lok Sabha Polls 2019: EC bans Pragya Thakur from campaign for 72 hours ...

Masood Azhar a 'global terrorist': Here's how he founded terror group ...

GST collection reaches record high of Rs 1,13,865 crore in April

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex flat, Nifty around 11,750; TVS Motor dow ...

Top stocks to watch out for on May 2: Jet Airways, Maruti Suzuki, Reli ...

Asian shares trade sideways as investors await fresh cues

Top brokerage calls for May 2: Morgan Stanley bullish on Kotak Bank; C ...

Karan Kapadia on debut film Blank, and how Sunny Deol, Akshay Kumar's ...

The rise of JAYS: Ignored by national parties, educated tribal youths ...

Villagers in south Goa's Costi reminisce about better days as hopes fo ...

Venezuela protests: 27-year-old woman dies in rioting; 24 injured in M ...

After govt nod, NBCC asks Jaypee Infratech RP to reconsider bid; lende ...

Caster Semenya vs IAAF: CAS upholds 'discriminatory' DSD regulations t ...

In 'A Cup of Tea', Mahindar Nath meditates on love, before and after m ...

The Queer Take: Embracing the hidden parts of your life by casting asi ...

Xiaomi Poco F1 128 GB variant gets a price cut, now available at Rs 20 ...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.