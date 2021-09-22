MARKET NEWS

you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Moneycontrol PRO presents Quants League – Live Algorithmic Options Trading Virtual Conference

Watch Live Algorithmic Options Trading Virtual Conference from 27th September to 1st October every day from 10 am to 2:30 pm @ just Rs 600. The event will go live on this page every day at 10 am on the event dates.

Moneycontrol News
September 22, 2021 / 10:18 AM IST

QUANTS LEAGUE is a biannual online conference that spans across 5 days inviting recognised and renowned speakers from across the globe sharing their wisdom and knowledge in building algorithm and trading system codes with various programming languages and executing them in real-time feed during the market hours.

This year, Moneycontrol Pro, in partnership with Quants League, is also streaming the live webinars from 27th September to 1st October, 2021, from 10 am to 2:30 pm daily. Session recordings will be made available 7-10 days after the event on this page and will be accessible for the next one month only. To know more, click here.

The event highlights -

  • Only algorithmic market analysts, technicians and strategists.

  • Backtesting engines generating live long and short signals.

  • Executing live trades using code automation in Python, AFL (Amibroker), Java and many more.

  • Applying Quantitative Analysis in their codes, deploying Machine Learning Algorithms.

This event can be attended by fund managers, independent HNI investors, any investor/trader and anyone who doesn’t know coding or automation.

Speakers for the event are Vivek Gadodia, Amit Jain, Murli Deshpande, Jigs Patel, Puneet Tewani, Abhijit Pathak, Rajandran, Tarun Kayak, M Pandiarajan, Yogesh Nanda, Vishal Mehta, Sujith Nadig, Nitish Narang, Sandeep Kumar Jain, Yash Raj, Tina Gadodia, Rajasekaran R, Prateek Singh and many more.

Click here to know the event agenda.

The 5-day Quants League Virtual Conference can be accessed by Pro users at 90% discounted price, i.e. Rs 5999 Rs 600.

Moneycontrol users, who are yet to subscribe to Pro, can access the virtual conference at 66% discount, i.e. Rs 5,999 Rs 1,999.

To book your seat, click here.

Moneycontrol Pro members get access to actionable insights, investment ideas, webinars, interviews, daily technical picks, Global News, access to various events and much more…Click here and Be a Pro!!
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Business #Moneycontrol Pro #Moneycontrol Pro Quants League #Quants League
first published: Sep 22, 2021 09:58 am

