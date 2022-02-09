Moneycontrol Pro hits new milestone—500,000 subscribers and counting

Moneycontrol Pro, the subscription-based financial platform from Network18 & Media Investments Ltd, has crossed 500,000 active paying subscribers, a feat achieved within 36 months of launch and a testament to a constant endeavour to provide actionable insights to its audience.

Since its inception in April 2019, Moneycontrol Pro has continuously strived to add value to its offerings by keeping the subscriber’s interests at the core. Pro is onboarding more writers who are experts in a diverse set of topics ranging from the Chinese economy to startups to cryptocurrencies. We have also introduced new features that help readers connect the dots in markets, economy and finance.

Content has been a key differentiator. We have strived to help subscribers on their wealth creation journey by providing clutter and noise-free information, actionable investment solutions, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, and sharp opinion that helps enhance the understanding of business and finance.

Pro also entered into transformative collaborations, best exemplified by the editorial content partnership with the Financial Times. Another notable addition was the monthly webinars called MC Pro Masters Virtual. These online summits help users gain a larger perspective on important events that have a bearing on their investments through insightful conversations with leaders and experts. The average attendance in these seminars is 25,000.

Pro provides users information not available elsewhere (for example, exclusive research on companies not covered by brokerage analysts) and presented by the most reliable names in the industry.



Know Before You Invest:Comprehensive analysis of a stock for wiser investment.

Big Shark Portfolios: Meet the big sharks of the investment world and know where and how they invest.

Economic Calendar:Track major economic events across the world and their impact on markets.

New and Improved Research Page: Our research team covers 214 companies across 24 sectors.

You can now enjoy the Pro experience on a desktop

Exclusive trackers on herd immunity and the economic recovery.

Discounts on various online trading events such as Option Omega, Quants League, and Traders Carnival.

Exclusive offers for Pro users from a vast array of brands.



Over time our offerings have only expanded in terms of new content, coverage and user experience. In recent months we have launched a host of exclusive features such as:

If you are not a part of the PRO family yet, click here to subscribe today!

Currently, we are running a limited time period offer for MC Pro at Rs 399 for a year. That’s just one rupee a day. This offer can be availed by applying a special coupon code — PRO399 — on the android app or desktop. iOS users can apply this coupon through the desktop and use the same login on their device to access Pro.

It has been made possible due to constant support, encouragement and feedback from our readers and subscribers. Our heartfelt thanks to you.

Thank you for reading.