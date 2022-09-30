English
    Last Updated : September 30, 2022 / 06:19 AM IST

    Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

    A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

    Moneycontrol News

    • Market Buzz

      Technical View | Nifty defends 16,750-16,800 amid caution ahead of RBI interest rate decision

      The Nifty50 on September 29 made an attempt to top the crucial psychological level of 17,000 as well as the 200-day moving average (DMA) - 16,983 - at the beginning of the session but failed to sustain due to gradual profit booking. Eventually, it wiped out all gains and settled with moderate losses on the monthly expiry day for futures & options contracts. That apart, market participants were cautious ahead of the interest rate decision by the Reserve Bank of India due on Friday. Read more here.

    • Watch Out

      Take a look at these key events

      Today
      RBI monetary policy decision
      Adani Enterprises to be included in Nifty50
      Two-factor authentication deadline for demat account holders
      Delhi CM to launch 15-point action plan to fight air pollution in winter
      Shashi Tharoor to file nomination for Congress president's post
      Gandhinagar-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express to be flagged off by PM Modi
      PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana: Farmers likely to get 12th instalment
      IAF set to retire Abhinandan Varthaman’s MiG-21 squadron
      Russia's Vladimir Putin likely to announce accession of occupied regions of Ukraine, says UK
      Asha Parekh to be honoured with Dadasaheb Phalke
      Optimus, Tesla's human-like robot, will be unveiled
      Last date to register for GATE 2023
      Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 India launch
      Tomorrow
      International Senior Citizens Day
      PM to launch 5G services
      R Venkataramani to take over as Attorney General
      Credit and debit card tokenisation rules to roll out
      Sale of 22nd tranche of electoral bonds

      Auto and taxi revised fare in Mumbai to come into effect

      Close

    • Big Story

      Govt hikes rates on some small savings schemes by up to 30 bps for Oct-Dec

      The finance ministry has raised interest rates on some small savings schemes by 10 to 30 basis points for October-December. The rates have been changed after keeping them unchanged for nine consecutive quarters. The interest rates on the various instruments now range from 4 to 7.6 percent, according to a statement on September 29. Read here to know more

    • Your Money

      Recurring deposit or mutual fund SIP: Which is better?

      Many investors over time have understood the benefits of investing in a staggered manner. Investing in recurring deposits (RDs) and mutual funds through systematic investment plan (SIP) brings in financial discipline. Both instruments allow investors to build a corpus over time. Though returns are modest in an RD, the risk is far lower than a mutual fund. Read on to know the differences between the two types of investment options.

    • Startup Tales

      Cashfree Payments gets RBI nod for payment aggregator licence

      Payment gateway Cashfree Payments has received in-principle approval from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for payment aggregator (PA) and prepaid payment instrument (PPI) licenses, according to sources aware of the development. With over 100,000 merchants on its platform, the company’s offerings include a payment gateway, a split payment solution for marketplaces, and Application Programming Interface (API) for banking and Auto Collect which enables merchants to collect payments from customers via various payment modes. Read more here.

    • Tech Tattle

      Moto G72 India launch date set

      The Moto G72 will make its Indian debut on October 3. A product page for the smartphone has also gone live on Flipkart and this reveals some key specifications and the phone's design. Check it out here.

    • Tail Piece

      How many astronauts are in space right now? Their names and nationalities

      An app on the Apple store lets users see how many astronauts are in space at present. The application is only available for iOS users. A desktop search with the app's name takes one to a preview page. On top, it says there are 10 people in space right now and proceeds to give visitors their names. Know the names and their nationalities here.

    Markets Podcast: Rupee may be at record low, but the situation is nowhere as bad as 2013

