    How many astronauts are in space right now? Their names and nationalities

    An iOS app is keeping tabs on who is in Low Earth orbit.

    Curated by : Moneycontrol News
    September 29, 2022 / 10:20 AM IST
    The International Space Station.

    The International Space Station.

    An app on the Apple store lets users see how many astronauts are in space at present. Called "How many people are in space right now", it is touted as the top internet source for keeping tabs on who is in Low Earth orbit.

    It has won praise from personalities like British billionaire Richard Branson, who founded space tourism company  Virgin Galactic

    “I look forward to one day soon when our Virgin Galactic astronauts names are up on howmanypeopleareinspacerightnow.com - including my children Holly and Sam of course," Branson was quoted as saying on the app's page on Apple.

    The application is only available for iOS users. A desktop search with the app's name takes one to a preview page . On top, it says there are 10 people in space right now and proceeds to give visitors their names as follows:

    1) Kayla Barron (United States): The NASA flight engineer began her two-year training as an astronaut candidate in 2017. She was a member of the NASA SpaceX Crew-3 mission to the International Space Station in 2021 According to the "How many people are in space right now" app, she has spent 323 days in space.

    2) Raja Chari (US): Raja Chari has served as the commander of the NASA SpaceX Crew-3 mission.

    3) Thomas Mashburn (US): Mashburn served as the pilot of the NASA-SpaceX mission. He has spent 323 days in space.

    4) Matthias Maurer (Germany): Maurer is the European Space Agency's second astronaut to fly under NASA’s Commercial Crew Programme. He was Barron, Chari and Mashburn's fellow crew member on the SpaceX mission.

    5) Denis Mateev (Russia): The Roscosmos cosmonaut was part of the Soyuz MS-21 mission, launched on March 18, 2022. He has spent 560 days in space overall.

    6) Oleg Germanovich Artemyev: Artemyev was Mateev's teammate on the Soyuz Mission.

    7) Sergey Korsakov: He was the third crew member on the Russian mission.

    8) Zhai Zhigang : Zhai, the first Chinese citizen to do a spacewalk, was part of the crew of the Shenzhou 13 spaceflight launched in October 2021.

    9) Wang Yaping: She was the second crew member on the mission, and the first Chinese woman to walk in space.

    10) Ye Guangfu: The Chinese fighter pilot was the third member of the Shenzhou 13 program.
    first published: Sep 29, 2022 10:16 am
