    Moto G72 India launch date set, MediaTek Helio G99 SoC, 120Hz pOLED Display, 108 MP Triple Cameras confirmed

    The Motorola G72 India launch is taking place on October 3 and will go on sale through Flipkart after the launch.

    Moneycontrol News
    September 29, 2022 / 07:44 PM IST

    Motorola is gearing up to launch a new smartphone in its G series in India next week. The Moto G72 will make its Indian debut on October 3 and will arrive as the most premium 4G smartphone in the company’s G series.

    The Motorola G72 India launch is taking place on October 3 and will go on sale through Flipkart after the launch. Additionally, a product page for the Moto G72 has also gone live on the e-commerce platform. The page reveals some key Moto G72 specifications and its design.

    Moto G72 Specifications

    The Flipkart page confirms that the Moto G72 will be powered by the MediaTek Helio G99 SoC. The chip is paired with 6GB of LPDR4X RAM and 128GB of storage. The Moto G72 runs near-stock Android 12 and features business-grade security with Motorola’s ThinkShield for mobile.

    According to Motorola, the G72 will feature India’s first 10-bit pOLED display with one billion colours. The panel boasts a 120Hz refresh rate and a touch sampling rate up to 576Hz. The screen supports DCI-P3 colour gamut and HDR10. The display features a peak brightness of 1,300 nits and an under-screen fingerprint reader.

    For optics, the Moto G72 will come with a 108 MP primary sensor at the helm of a triple-camera setup. The main camera is paired with an ultrawide lens and a third Macro Vision camera. The phone also features stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support.

    Motorola has also confirmed that the upcoming G72 pack a 5,000 mAh battery with a 33W TurboPower charger. It will also feature an IP52 rating for splash resistance. Lastly, the Moto G72 will come in two colour options – Polar Blue and Meteorite Grey.
    first published: Sep 29, 2022 06:32 pm
