Big Story

Loan write-offs and freebies are not the same. They shouldn’t be equated

Freebies have once again taken the centre stage in public discourse as Prime Minister Narendra Modi made multiple remarks against the practice in recent days. In response, his critics have been highlighting the loan write-offs made by banks in recent years and dubbing them as ‘freebies for corporates’. At the end of the day, bad loans remain a burden on the taxpayer who finances the losses and suffers from higher interest rates. But write-offs still can’t be equated with poll freebies that are meant only for electoral gains. Read more here.