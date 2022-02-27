Last Updated : February 27, 2022 / 07:12 AM IST
Market Buzz
‘Sanity returns to Indian stocks; correction far from over’
The over 10 percent correction in benchmark equity indices and more than 18 percent decline in broad market indices have helped return some sanity to the Indian stock market, PGIM India Mutual Fund’s Chief Investment Officer Srinivas Rao Ravuri said. More here
Watch out
Take a look at these key eventsToday:
Manipur goes to polls
Big Story
Russian army ordered to broaden Ukraine advance
"After the Ukrainian side rejected the negotiation process, today all units were given orders to develop the advance from all directions in accordance with the operation's plans," Russian army spokesman Igor Konashenkov said in a statement. More here
Coronavirus Check
Delhi lifts all COVID-19 restrictions, save mask mandate
The Delhi government on February 26 lifted all COVID-19 restrictions in view of the declining number of coronavirus infections being reported daily coupled with reduced hospitalisations. The state government also said that wearing a mask will not be mandatory while travelling in a car. More here
Tech Tattle
What to expect from MWC 2022 mobile technology show
The annual mobile technology showcase event Mobile World Congress will be held in Barcelona, Spain, from February 28 to March 3. Event organiser GSMA is expecting on-site attendance of at least 40,000, with the number possibly rising to 60,000. More here
Your Money
Women’s Day Special | How to invest for an early retirement
Retiring early to pursue your dreams is good, but your expenses don’t stop. Planning for them in advance is crucial. Mrin Agarwal, financial educator, discusses handy tips to put in place a plan that takes you to your goal. More here
Tailpiece
Goa Carnival 2022: A list of oldest must-dos
As Goa gets carnival-busy (February 26 to March 1), here is a look at some of the oldest bars, bakeries, and eateries in the Panjim neighbourhood. More here
