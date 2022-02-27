English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Traders Carnival Live, 6 days 15 sessions. Early bird offer ending soon. Rs.999/- exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    Assembly Elections
    Assembly Elections
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Last Updated : February 27, 2022 / 07:12 AM IST

    Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

    A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

    Moneycontrol News

    • Market Buzz

      ‘Sanity returns to Indian stocks; correction far from over’

      The over 10 percent correction in benchmark equity indices and more than 18 percent decline in broad market indices have helped return some sanity to the Indian stock market, PGIM India Mutual Fund’s Chief Investment Officer Srinivas Rao Ravuri said. More here

    • Watch out

      Take a look at these key events

      Today:
      West Bengal civic polls
      India-Japan military drill
      PM Modi Kashi visit
      Tomorrow:
      Delhi COVID-19 restrictions end
      Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme 2021-22-Series X subscription opens

      Manipur goes to polls

      Close

    • Big Story

      Russian army ordered to broaden Ukraine advance

      "After the Ukrainian side rejected the negotiation process, today all units were given orders to develop the advance from all directions in accordance with the operation's plans," Russian army spokesman Igor Konashenkov said in a statement. More here

    • Coronavirus Check

      Delhi lifts all COVID-19 restrictions, save mask mandate

      The Delhi government on February 26 lifted all COVID-19 restrictions in view of the declining number of coronavirus infections being reported daily coupled with reduced hospitalisations. The state government also said that wearing a mask will not be mandatory while travelling in a car. More here

    • Tech Tattle

      What to expect from MWC 2022 mobile technology show

      The annual mobile technology showcase event Mobile World Congress will be held in Barcelona, Spain, from February 28 to March 3. Event organiser GSMA is expecting on-site attendance of at least 40,000, with the number possibly rising to 60,000. More here

    • Your Money

      Women’s Day Special | How to invest for an early retirement

      Retiring early to pursue your dreams is good, but your expenses don’t stop. Planning for them in advance is crucial. Mrin Agarwal, financial educator, discusses handy tips to put in place a plan that takes you to your goal. More here

    • Tailpiece

      Goa Carnival 2022: A list of oldest must-dos

      As Goa gets carnival-busy (February 26 to March 1), here is a look at some of the oldest bars, bakeries, and eateries in the Panjim neighbourhood. More here

    tags #Covid-19 #MC essentials #Mobile World Congress #Modi #Russia #Ukraine #west bengal

    Must Listen

    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.