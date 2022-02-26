Delhi lifts all COVID-19 restrictions; mask mandate to stay

Representative image

The Delhi government on February 26 lifted all COVID-19 restrictions in view of the declining number of coronavirus infections being reported daily coupled with reduced hospitalisations.

The state government also said that wearing a mask will not be mandatory while travelling in a car. “Till now only single drivers were exempted from wearing masks while driving, but now all the people travelling in a private car have been given an exemption,” it added.

All the COVID-19 restrictions and prohibitions will be lifted from Delhi with effect from the intervening night of February 27 and February 28 till further orders.

The decision was taken after the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) reviewed the COVID-19 situation in the National Capital on February 25 under the chairmanship of Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal. At the review meeting, it was observed that the number of COVID-19 cases and the positivity rate have declined considerably; also, hospital bed occupancy is “very low… therefore, it has been decided to remove all restrictions in NCT of Delhi imposed by the DDMA”.

However, Delhiites will have to continue wearing face masks and follow COVID-19 appropriate behaviour. Further, the hybrid/ blended mode (both offline and online) of learning and consent from parents will continue to be followed for students up to class 9 as well as for class 11 up to March 31 in schools, educational/ coaching institutes.

The circular issued by the authorities mentioned that while allowing all such activities, the wearing of masks, maintaining social distancing, hand hygiene and ventilation in closed spaces shall continue to be enforced at all places.

Authorities concerned shall take action against defaulting persons as per law, including the closure of defaulting of establishments, business premises, weekly markets, exhibitions, gatherings, etc.