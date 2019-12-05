Moneycontrol App now has some interesting features for better user experience

India is home to Asia’s oldest stock exchange—BSE Ltd, which in turn houses a little over 4000 listed companies. For a fast growing economy like ours, financial markets provide the much needed lifeblood to keep the engines beating. And yet, when it comes to financial literacy, there is some distance that we as a nation need to cover.

Towards promoting financial awareness by helping users make better sense of data, Moneycontrol has introduced some interesting features on its app.

These features have three objectives: a) Easy discovery of our popular tools b) a simple interface that makes interaction smoother and c) to help you learn and earn from the insights of investment experts

In addition, we have a Multi-Language option, catering to English, Hindi and Gujarati audience and helping our users stay on top of their game.

Discovery made Simple

Leading the features is Moneycontrol’s breakthrough innovation (available only on app) – StockPin. Globally a one-of-a-kind feature; StockPin enables its users to pin real-time stock prices on their phone’s home screen and track every high and low of the stock market on-the-go.

The added features to provide a seamless user experience also help users save on time. For instance, the Stock Drawer allows users to browse their recently visited stocks in an easy-to-access ‘Stocks Last Visited’ section. Located at the bottom of the page, it also has a ‘Watchlist’ feature that lets the user add their favorite stocks which can then be easily recalled any time with just one swipe.

For the more discerning user, the moneycontrol app has introduced the One touch pro access - a premium subscription-based service called Moneycontrol Pro that provides daily investment recommendations, curated market data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, and practical insights from market gurus.

Uncomplicated User-Friendly Interface

Today’s consumer expects a higher level of personalization to stay engaged with the content. By recognizing the consumer’s need, moneycontrol presents its users with an option to personalize their screen app-screen by selecting between a dark and a white theme from the settings option. We have also revamped the price and charts bar on the screen by giving real-time updates. The option is easily discoverable on the app and provides the user with an easy access to real-time updates on-the-go.

Learn More and Earn More

Wondering which stock to buy? Let Stock screener help you make up your mind. It is a very useful tool in research and allows you to filter stocks based on various financial parameters such as PEG, EV/EBITDA, debt, assets, cash flow, and technical indicators - with daily, weekly and monthly timeframe, and many more.

In addition, there is provides Guruspeak, a unique feature that brings insights from the best minds from the stock market investing industry. The Personal Finance tool allows users to access stories, tools, and podcasts to help them in their journey to financial independence. Equally mindful of the need for security, Simplified OTP based Log-In helps to access the app easily.

The era of digital media has transformed business and financial markets. Moneycontrol has constantly experimented and strived to introduce unique features and tools that help its consumers to stay one step ahead and make most of the opportunities in a fast growing economy.