Special feature | How to check a company's performance on the Moneycontrol App

At times it can difficult to identify and check a company’s performance. Hence, the Moneycontrol App has simplified the process of checking a company’s financial performance.
The Moneycontrol App has simplified the process of checking any company’s financial performance on the Moneycontrol App.
At times it can difficult to identify and check a company’s performance. Hence, the Moneycontrol App has simplified the process of checking a company’s financial performance.
All you need to do is follow these simple steps.
Log on to the Moneycontrol App and type the name of a company in the search box on the top right hand corner. Select the 'Financials' head from the options present in a horizontal band.To find out more, watch the video.Special Thursday Expiry on
Early Closure to The Great Diwali Discount. Last Chance to get Moneycontrol PRO for a year @ Rs. 289/- only
Coupon code: DIWALI