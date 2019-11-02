Special feature | How to check a company's performance on the Moneycontrol App

The Moneycontrol App has simplified the process of checking any company’s financial performance on the Moneycontrol App.

At times it can difficult to identify and check a company’s performance. Hence, the Moneycontrol App has simplified the process of checking a company’s financial performance.

All you need to do is follow these simple steps.

Log on to the Moneycontrol App and type the name of a company in the search box on the top right hand corner. Select the 'Financials' head from the options present in a horizontal band.

10th