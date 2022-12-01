Yes Bank gets conditional approval from RBI for planned stake sale to Carlyle, Advent

Representative image

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Private sector lender Yes Bank said on December 1 that its planned stake sale to Carlyle Group and Advent International has received conditional approval from the Reserve Bank of India.

In an exchange filing, Yes Bank said: “In relation to the proposed investment by CA Basque Investments (CA Basque Investments is

part of the group of entities doing business globally as ‘The Carlyle Group’) and Verventa Holdings Limited (affiliate of funds advised/managed by Advent) in the equity shares of face value Rs 2 (Rupees Two only) each and share warrants of Yes Bank Limited, we hereby inform you that vide separate letters date November 30, 2022, the Reserve Bank of India has issued a conditional approval to each Investor with respect to the proposed acquisition by each of them of up to 9.99% of paid up share capital of the Bank through subscription to equity shares and share warrants of the Bank and the Investors are evaluating the conditions.”

It added: “The investors and the bank will engage with the RBI to seek an early resolution of the conditions to procure the final approval on this matter.”

The proposed combination involves the acquisition of up to 10 percent each of the total paid-up share capital and voting rights of Yes Bank by CA Basque Investments and Verventa Holdings.

Also read: CCI clears Verventa Holdings, Carlyle Group's stake purchase in YES Bank

Both the Carlyle Group and Advent are to acquire 10 percent stake each in the private sector lender, with both investing money into the bank against 184.8 crore equity shares and Rs 128.37 crore warrants each.

In July, Yes Bank announced the raising of equity capital of Rs 8,900 crore from funds affiliated with two private equity investors -- Carlyle and Advent International.

Deals beyond a certain threshold require approval from the regulator, which keeps a tab on unfair business practices in the marketplace.