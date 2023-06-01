MC Explains: What is Sustainable Aviation Fuel and how does it help India on its green journey?

MC Explains

AirAsia flew India’s first commercial passenger flight using Sustainable Aviation fuel (SAF), with 1 percent blending, on May 19.

The biofuel, produced by Praj Industries, was mixed with jet fuel by Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL).

The explainer will tell readers how SAF can help India achieve its net-zero emission goals and the initiatives taken by companies in the direction of SAF production.

What is SAF?

SAF, or bio-jet fuel, is a low-carbon fuel used in aircraft which results in fewer emissions compared with conventional jet fuel. SAF has the potential to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by up to 80 percent, compared to traditional jet fuel.

Unlike jet fuels, SAF is produced from renewable sources such as agricultural waste, municipal solid waste, and forestry residues. Bio-jet fuel can help the aviation industry reduce its carbon footprint.

Where does India stand vis a vis other countries when it comes to SAF?

Unlike the United States and European Union, India does not have a mandate on use of SAF as of now.

Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri has said that India plans to mandate the use of 1 percent SAF for airlines by 2025. The minister has also said the mandate for SAF could rise to 4-5 percent if more volumes of biofuels are available.

For 1 percent blending of SAF in jet fuel by 2025, India would require around 140 million litres of SAF per year.

Why is the government pushing SAF?

As India aims to achieve the target of net zero-emissions by 2070, the government has been focusing on shifting towards a green economy.

India has achieved its target of 10 percent blending in petrol five months in advance in June 2022. The government now plans to achieve 20 percent ethanol blending by 2025. The Modi government has also talked about E85 fuel, or flex fuel, which has ethanol concentration ranging from zero percent to 100 percent.

To support a green economy, the government also kicked off the National Green Hydrogen Mission in January 2023 with an initial outlay of Rs 19,744 crore focusing on incentivising production of green hydrogen and electrolysers in the country.

Since SAF has lower sulphur content compared to traditional jet fuel, it can help lower emissions from the aviation industry and help India achieve its net-zero goals.

Which companies are looking at SAF?

Several companies including state-run Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) and other oil firms are working on technologies to produce SAF in India.

Indian Oil aims to set up a plant by 2026 to produce 87,000 tonnes of SAF a year. Bharat Petroleum Corporation has said that it is committed to manufacturing bio-ATF (aviation turbine fuel) and commercialisation activities are in progress.

Engineers India Limited (EIL) also said it is working towards developing cost-competitive SAF. The company was awarded an order by Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL) in November 2022 for MRPL’s bio-ATF plant in Karnataka.

The bio-ATF plant by MRPL would be the first of its kind in India, using non-edible oils and used cooking oil as feedstock.​