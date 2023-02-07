English
    MC Explains: Madras HC clarifies on homebuyers' share of common areas in the project land

    Advocates say that homebuyers should be aware of their undivided share of interest before signing a sale deed. Otherwise, major problems could surface during redevelopment, including having to pay more stamp duty charges.

    Souptik Datta

    The Madras High Court (HC) has held that during the development of a project, the ownership of the common area and common amenities belong solely to the apartment owners and not the developer.

    Disposing of a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by Abbotsbury Owners Association in Chennai, the court said, "Once the land is shown as a common area and common facility is developed, the land will belong to the owners of such common facility. If there is a mistake in the calculation of the UDS (undivided share of interest), it has got to be rectified by the builder."

    The order dated January 20 further directed the builder, Ramaniyam Real Estates Limited, to ensure the execution of rectification deeds for in favour of each apartment owner. Additionally, the order asked Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) to hand over the vacant non-FSI building to the flat owners' association.

