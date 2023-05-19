MC Exclusive: Go First looking at three fleet-size options to restart operations

Go First

Go First will seek approval early next week to resume flights with three fleet-size options, depending on how many aircraft lessors are allowed to take back.

The airline will approach the civil aviation ministry and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) with its plans to restart operations, people aware of the development said.

“Three sets of plans have been prepared by Go First, which involves restarting operations with a fleet of seven planes, 15 planes, and 20 planes,” one person said. The plans will be submitted once the airline gets clarity on how many planes it can operate, the person added.

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) is expected to pass its order on May 22 on petitions filed by three aircraft lessors against Go First's voluntary insolvency resolution proceedings and the decision to place a moratorium on the airline's fleet.

ALSO READ: Assets worth Rs 1,500 crore stuck with Go First after moratorium, aircraft lessor tells NCLAT

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Interim resolution professional Abhilash Lal of Alvarez & Marsal, who was appointed by the National Company Law Tribunal on May 10 to oversee the company’s operations during the proceedings, has approached Delhi airport to resume flights using some of Go First's slots, another person said.

Flight Plan

One option for Go First is to restart operations with seven planes as a charter service between Delhi and Leh, Delhi and Srinagar, and Delhi and Thoise air force base in Jammu & Kashmir.

If the airline can restart commercial operations with 15 planes, it will target the Delhi-Leh, Delhi-Srinagar, Delhi-Goa, Delhi-Lucknow, and Delhi-Jaipur routes, officials said.

With 20 aircraft, it will resume flights on the Delhi-Leh, Delhi-Srinagar, Delhi-Goa, Delhi-Lucknow, Delhi-Jaipur, Delhi-Mumbai and Delhi-Chennai routes.

The airline operated 27 aircraft until May 2 and held key slots at the New Delhi and Mumbai airports. Go First said it cancelled flights until May 26 due to financial losses resulting from faulty Pratt & Whitney engines that have grounded half its fleet as it waits for them to be repaired or replaced.

The NCLT's decision to grant Go First bankruptcy protection has helped the budget carrier keep its aircraft and airport parking slots and restrained lessors and vendors from recovering pending dues or reclaiming assets.

On May 12, aircraft lessors argued that the cash-strapped airline was using the insolvency proceedings to hold on to aircraft that it does not own.

SMBC Aviation Capital, an aircraft leasing company in Dublin, questioned the rationale of Go First filing for voluntary insolvency despite having 26 functional aircraft and accepting bookings for future dates.

SMBC Aviation claimed it has unpaid dues of Rs 700-800 crore from Go First. SMBC also said the NCLT did not provide it with an opportunity to present its side and admitted Go First's plea for insolvency without ascertaining the entire situation.