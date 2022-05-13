English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Super25 3.0- India’s Largest Online Stock Traders Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Matrimony.com poised to enhance its growth momentum: CMD

    Chennai, May 13 Matchmaking service provider Matrimony.com has demonstrated good growth in financial year 2022 and was poised to enhance its..

    PTI
    May 13, 2022 / 03:09 PM IST
    Matrimony.com: The company in a BSE filing said the board approved to buyback shares worth up to Rs 75 crore of the company, at a price of Rs 1,150 per share.

    Matrimony.com: The company in a BSE filing said the board approved to buyback shares worth up to Rs 75 crore of the company, at a price of Rs 1,150 per share.


    Chennai, May 13 Matchmaking service provider Matrimony.com has demonstrated good growth in the financial year 2022 and was poised to enhance its growth momentum, according to a top official. The city-based company had registered a 15.6 percent jump in its consolidated profit after tax for the quarter and 31.44 percent on PAT for the year ending March 31, 2022. The city-based company had registered a 15.6 percent jump in its consolidated profit after tax for the quarter and 31.44 percent on PAT for the year ending March 31, 2022.

    The consolidated net profit for the quarter under review grew to Rs 11.70 crore, from Rs 10.12 crore registered in the corresponding quarter previous year. For the year ending March 31, 2022, consolidated net profits rose to Rs 53.59 crore, from Rs 40.77 crore registered a year ago. For the year ending March 31, 2022, consolidated net profits rose to Rs 53.59 crore, from Rs 40.77 crore registered a year ago. Total income for the quarter under review grew to Rs 116.26 crore from Rs 105.06 crore registered in same quarter last year. For the year ending March 31, 2022, total income stood at Rs 452.43 crore as against Rs 395.33 crore registered a year ago. Commenting on the financial performance, company Chairman and Managing Director Murugavel Janakiraman said, ”We have demonstrated good growth in FY22 through relentless focus on execution of our strategies and tapping new horizons.” Commenting on the financial performance, company Chairman and Managing Director Murugavel Janakiraman said, ”We have demonstrated good growth in FY22 through relentless focus on execution of our strategies and tapping new horizons.” ”With able leadership and a passionate set of people, we are poised to enhance our growth momentum, keeping our core purpose intact,” he added. The Board of Directors at its meeting has recommended a final dividend of 100 percent (Rs 5 per equity share of par value of Rs 5 each), subject to the approval of the shareholders. The Board of Directors at its meeting has recommended a final dividend of 100 percent (Rs 5 per equity share of par value of Rs 5 each), subject to the approval of the shareholders. The Board also recommended a buyback of equity shares not exceeding Rs 75 crore at an indicative maximum buyback price not exceeding Rs 1,150, the company said.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    PTI
    Tags: #Board Of Directors #Chennai #financial year #Matrimony.com #net income #Profit
    first published: May 13, 2022 03:09 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.