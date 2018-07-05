App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jul 05, 2018 02:19 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

USL, GM Breweries, Pincon Spirit fall 5-6% after Karnataka govt raises excise duty on liquor

United Spirits share price lost 5.6 percent intraday, GM Breweries dropped 5 percent, United Breweries 3.2 percent and Globus Spirits 1.1 percent while Pincon Spirit was locked at 5 percent upper circuit after the news.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Share prices of all listed liquor companies fell up to 6 percent intraday on Thursday after the Karnataka government increased additional excise duty on liquor.

United Spirits share price lost 5.6 percent intraday, GM Breweries dropped 5 percent, United Breweries 3.2 percent and Globus Spirits 1.1 percent while Pincon Spirit was locked at 5 percent upper circuit after the news.

While announcing Karnataka government Budget, the state Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy proposed a hike in the additional excise duty on Indian-made liquor by 4 percent across the board on all 18 slabs.

Meanwhile, Kumaraswamy also announced a mega Rs 34,000 crore farm loan waiver scheme in the maiden budget of the Congress-JDS coalition government.

related news

With the waiver scheme imposing a huge burden on the exchequer, he also announced proposals to mop up additional resources, including increase in the rate of tax on petrol by Rs 1.14 per litre and diesel by Rs 1.12 per litre.

At 13:58 hours IST, the stock price of United Spirits was down 3.79 percent at Rs 642.10, GM Breweries down 3.7 percent at Rs 882.05 while United Breweries was down 2.25 percent at Rs 1,152 and Globus Spirits 0.49 percent at Rs 121.30 on the BSE.
First Published on Jul 5, 2018 02:18 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Globus Spirits #GM Breweries #Pincon Spirit #United Breweries #United Spirits

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.