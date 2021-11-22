MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Sustainability 100+
  • Finity
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso (A Sharekhan Company) in association with Intrazon 2.0 bring to you India’s Largest Retail Intraday Traders Online Conference. Learn 12 Amazing Strategies from 12 Intraday Traders @ Rs. 600/-. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Uday Kotak tells Twitter user to "get facts right", says Kotak Bank was not lead manager for Paytm IPO

Twitter user tells Uday Kotak to "take responsibility" for "wrong" pricing of Paytm IPO — Uday Kotak responds saying it did not manage the IPO.

Moneycontrol News
November 22, 2021 / 04:01 PM IST
Uday Kotak.

Uday Kotak.


As the shares of One97 Communications, the parent company of Paytm, continued to be in a free fall on Monday, several users took to social media to share memes related to stock markets, while some directed outrage towards Paytm's IPO managers for its pricing.

However, when one user directed that criticism towards Uday Kotak, the CEO and MD of Kotak Mahindra Bank, the veteran banker responded saying the user must get his facts right.

"Kotak did not lead manage Paytm. Kotak did lead manage Zomato at issue price 76 ( current market price 150), Nykaa at issue price 1125(current market price 2100)," he said in a tweet.

According to Paytm's DRHP filing with the SEBI, Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, Axis Capital and Link Intime were the lead managers of the IPO.

Shares of Paytm hit a low of Rs 1,271 on the BSE today, which is over 40% down from its issue price of Rs 2,150 and more than 18% lower than the close on November 18, the day of listing. The stock closed nearly 13% lower at Rs 1,362.

Close

Related stories

The stock had listed at a discount of 9 percent and closed down 27 percent on November 18.

Paytm, the biggest public offer in Indian capital markets, saw the worst listing performance in a decade as brokerages flagged several risks related to uncertainty over the business model, path to profitability, and concerns over steep valuations.

On the second day of its trading, the crash in the stock came amid weak market sentiment on Monday as benchmark indices Nifty 50 ended 1.8% lower at 17,441.05 points and the Sensex was down 1.96% at 58,465.89 points.

Although both Zomato and Nykaa, recent listings which Kotak Mahindra Bank did manage, saw a weak session on November 22, they are 97% and 86% higher than their respective issue price. While shares of Zomato closed down 4.6% at Rs 150.05 on Monday, those of Nykaa closed almost 1% lower at Rs 2,097.80.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Buzzing Stocks #IPO #Kotak Mahindra Bank #listing #PayTm #Uday Kotak
first published: Nov 22, 2021 04:01 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | NFO rush: How should investors handle the deluge of new funds being launched by mutual funds?

Simply Save | NFO rush: How should investors handle the deluge of new funds being launched by mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.