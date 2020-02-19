Trade Setup for Thursday: Top 15 things to know before Opening Bell

Positive global sentiment extended to the Indian market, making the equity barometer Sensex snap the losing streak of the last four consecutive sessions on February 19.

Sensex closed 429 points, or 1.05 percent, up at 41,323, while Nifty ended 133 points, or 1.11 percent, higher at 12,125.90.

The rally was broad-based as midcaps and small-caps also jumped, outperforming the benchmark Sensex. BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices rose 1.34 percent and 1.41 percent, respectively.

"The market revived on the hopes that the impact of the coronavirus on the global economy would be short-lived. Nifty formed a bullish candle on the daily chart and if the index holds above 12,100 level, then we may see a bounce towards 12,200 and then 12,300 levels," said Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

We have collated 15 data points to help you spot profitable trades:

Note: The OI and volume data of stocks given in this story are the aggregates of the three-months data and not of the current month only.

Key support and resistance level for Nifty

According to the pivot charts, the key support level for Nifty is placed at 12067.1, followed by 12008.3. If the index continues moving up, key resistance levels to watch out for are 12159.7 and 12193.5.

Nifty Bank

Nifty Bank closed 0.90 percent up at 30,838.20. The important pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 30647.2, followed by 30456.2. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 30988.2 and 31138.2.

Call options data

Maximum call open interest (OI) of 24.12 lakh contracts was seen at the 12,300 strike price. It will act as a crucial resistance level in the February series.

This is followed by 12,500 strike price, which holds 23.06 lakh contracts in open interest, and 12,200, which has accumulated 21.18 lakh contracts in open interest.

Significant call unwinding was witnessed at 12,200 strike price, which shed 7.43 lakh contracts, followed by 12,000 which shed 4.28 lakh contracts.

Put options data

Maximum put open interest of 42.05 lakh contracts was seen at 12,000 strike price, which will act as crucial support in the February series.

This is followed by 11,800 strike price, which holds 21.41 lakh contracts in open interest, and 12,100 strike price, which has accumulated 18.97 lakh contracts in open interest.

Put writing was seen at the 12,100 strike price, which added 8.72 lakh contracts, followed by 12,000 strike, which added 8.41 lakh contracts.

Put unwinding was seen at 11,600 strike price, which shed 1.61 lakh contracts, followed by 11,700 strike price which shed 1.57 lakh contracts.

Stocks with a high delivery percentage

A high delivery percentage suggests that investors are showing interest in these stocks.

79 stocks saw long build-up

Based on open interest (OI) future percentage, here are the top 10 stocks in which long build-up was seen.

Only 2 stocks saw long unwinding

12 stocks saw short build-up

An increase in open interest, along with a decrease in price, mostly indicates a build-up of short positions.

49 stocks witnessed short-covering

A decrease in open interest, along with an increase in price, mostly indicates a short-covering. Based on open interest (OI) future percentage, here are the top 10 stocks in which short-covering was seen.

Bulk deals

Board meetings/briefings

The respective board of Trident, Security and Intelligence Services (India), J B Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals and Redington (India) will meet on February 20 to consider and approve the interim dividends.

Titaanium Ten Enterprise: The board will meet on February 20 to consider and approve the preferential issue of shares.

The boards of Amtek Auto, Citizen Infoline and BF Investment will meet on February 20 to consider and approve their quarterly earnings.

Stocks in the news

Kotak Mahindra Bank: The lender said the Reserve Bank has granted its final approval for reducing promoters' stake in the bank to 26 percent.

Vodafone Idea: Brickwork Ratings has downgraded the rating on the company's non-convertible debentures, aggregating to Rs

2,500 crore, from 'BWR BBB-' to 'BWR BB-'.

Jayant Agro-Organics: CRISIL has revised the company's long-term ratings as 'CRISIL BBB+/Negative' and short-term ratings as 'CRISIL A2'.

Lumax Auto Technologies: Board of Directors at its meeting held on February 19, 2020, declared Interim Dividend of Rs 2 per equity share.

NIIT: The company has declared an interim dividend of 8 per equity share and fixed the record date as March 3, 2020, for the purpose.

Asian Paints: The company has fixed record date as March 4, 2020, for the purpose of the second interim dividend.

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 190.66 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares of worth Rs 590.12 crore in the Indian equity market on February 19, provisional data available on the NSE showed.

Fund flow

Stock under F&O ban on NSE